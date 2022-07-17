 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

American Legion: Team from Elkhorn North clinches spot in area tourney final

Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) defeated host Bennington 7-1 Sunday at the American Legion Class A, Area 4 tournament.

The victory clinches a spot in the Legion state tournament later this week for the Wolves, who won Class B during the spring varsity season.

Equitable Bank scored all of its runs in the first two innings, which proved to be enough for starter Sam Huff. He went five innings, allowing two hits and one run.

The Badgers, who fell to 19-18, will play an elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday against the PDG Storm (Elkhorn South).

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

