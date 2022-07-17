American Legion: Team from Elkhorn North clinches spot in state tournament

A solid season for Elkhorn North got even better Sunday at the American Legion Class A Area 4 tournament.

Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) defeated host Bennington 7-1 in a winners bracket game. The victory assures the Wolves a spot in the Legion state tournament that begins Saturday.

Coach Anthony Dunn’s squad won the Class B state title in the spring.

“Reaching state is a big deal for us,” he said. “That was definitely our motivation to win this game today.”

The 30-9 Wolves wasted no time, scoring four runs in the first inning and three in the second. The Badgers then held Equitable Bank hitless until the seventh, but the damage had been done.

“We’re typically a slow-starting team,” Dunn said. “I challenged the guys to change that.”

Leadoff batter Chris Thiessen set the tone in that opening inning by belting a double to left. The Wolves then took advantage of five walks and Isaiah Miller brought home three runs with a bases-clearing double.

Equitable Bank tacked on three more in the second on a two-run double by Luke Tillman and an RBI single by Easton Mains.

Bennington scored its only run in the third on a groundout by Nolan Japp. That was all the Badgers could muster against starter Sam Huff and reliever Brandon Cervania.

Huff, who will be a sophomore this fall, went five innings while allowing two hits. Cervania went the final two, allowing a pair of walks in the seventh inning but getting a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Dunn said he likes what he has seen this summer from his squad that is mostly intact from the spring. The two major exceptions are Ryan Harrahill and Colin Nowaczyk, the team’s top two pitchers during the varsity season.

“It’s given an opportunity for our other pitchers to get more innings,” the coach said. “We’re a pretty solid lineup from top to bottom.”

Bennington coach Jamie Schleifer said he was proud of the way his team battled after falling behind early.

“It would have been easy to give up, but we didn’t do that,” he said. “I credit (starter) Connor Ziska for staying in it mentally because we had a couple of defensive plays that hurt us.”

The 19-18 Badgers will host the PDG Storm (Elkhorn South) at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner of that game also will advance to the 16-team Class A Legion state tournament.

A berth at state is something that Schleifer, in his final season as Bennington’s Legion coach, hopes to see.

“The length we got from our pitchers tonight gives us a chance,” he said. “Elkhorn South is really good, so we’ll have to play a strong game.”

Equitable Bank (30-9) ................ 430 000 0—7 7 0

Bennington Post 266 (19-18) ...... 001 000 0—1 2 1

W: Huff. L: Ziska. 2B: EB, Thiessen, Miller, Edwards, Tillman.