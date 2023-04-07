Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez dropped 10 seconds off his personal best Friday night while winning the 1,600 meters at the Millard South Invitational.

He shot up to fourth on the school’s all-time chart.

“It’s been my goal and my dream to be one of the best in Nebraska history,” Gonzalez said.

His 4:17.51 ranks second this season to the 4:16.24 by Millard West junior Jack Witte at Thursday’s Grand Island Invitational.

“I was feeling really good throughout the first three laps,’’ Gonzalez said, “then when it came to the last lap I was feeling pretty confident and I just let it go.”

Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South, a South Dakota State track and field recruit, started the week with a 62-0 in the shot put and tacked on almost another foot with his winning 62-10¾. He also won the discus at 179-10.

Double winners in girls individual events were Papillion-La Vista South freshman Katie Shafer I the 100 and 200 and Kat Beachler of Millard North in the throws.

Millard South’s boys and Papillion-La Vista South’s girls were team champions at Buell Stadium.

Boys team scores

Millard South 101, Papillion-La Vista South 89, Gretna 78, Millard North 76.5, Bellevue West 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49.6, Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista 48, Lincoln North Star 42. Lincoln Southeast 36, Omaha Burke 32, Lincoln Northeast 2.

100: Griffin Fischer, SFL, 10.80. 200: Blayke Moore, G, 22.34. 400: Reed Emsick, OB, 50.50. 800: Braden Lofquest, G, 2:00.50. 1,600: Juan Gonzalez, F, 4:17.51. 3,200: Zackery Schultz, MN, 9:49.19. 110 hurdles: Jesse Malone, PLV, 14.77. 300 hurdles: Cole Dobberstein, G, 40.30. 400 relay: SFL, 43.40. 1,600 relay: MN, 3:26.86. 3,200 relay: PS, 8:09.29. Shot: Caiden Fredrick, PS, 62-10¾. Discus: Fredrick, 179-10. High jump: Dae’Vonn Hall, BW, 6-8. Long jump: Nolan Feller, MS, 21-½. Triple jump: Jeremiah Vaughn, OB, 42-2. Pole vault: Dylan Headrick, MS, 13-6.

Girls team scores

Papillion-La Vista South 106, Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Fremont 68, Lincoln Southeast 66, Papillion-La Vista a63.5, Gretna 60, Omaha Burke 57, Millard North 48.5, Lincoln North Star 43, Millard South 37, Bellevue West 22, Lincoln Northeast 20.

100: Katie Shafer, PS, 12.29. 200: Shafer, 25.52. 400: Brooke Rose, G, 59.38. 800: Ali Bainbridge, SFL, 2:17.50. 1,600: Kaitlyn Swartz, PS, 5:17.71. 3,200: Bainbridge, 10:49.87. 100 Songster, LNE, 14.84. 300 hurdles: Makayla Thompson, OB, 47.02. 400 relay: OB, 49.67. 1,600 relay: LSE, 4:09.01. 3,200 relay: PS, 9:56.88. Shot put: Kat Beachler, MN, 43-6. Discus: Beachler, 135-10. High jump: Claire Hellbusch, LNS, 5-6. Long jump: Amari Laing, MS, 19-2. Triple jump: Abby Kramer, MS, 34-2¼. Pole vault: Tayler Evans, F, 11-3.

Brown, Davies triple winners

Andrew Brown of Omaha Central and Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside each won three individual events at the Omaha Benson Invitational.

Brown swept the boys hurdles and won the triple jump. Davies swept the girls 100 and 200 and won the long jump. Omaha North’s Nyasia Thomas also won three golds, one from the 400 relay, while sweeping the hurdles.

South Dakota’s Brandon Valley swept the team titles.

Boys team scores

Brandon Valley (S.D.) 126, Elkhorn South 112, Omaha Central 92, Omaha Westside 71, Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Bellevue East 25, Omaha North 21, Omaha Westview 7, Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha South 2.

100: Preston Okafor, OW, 10.86. 200: Landon Dulaney, BV, 22.51. 400: Jenson Hyronius, SFJ, 52.04. 800: Grant Dixon, ES, 2:02.15. 1,600: Conor Gross, OW, 4:32.70. 3,200: Mikah Peters, BV, 10:01.35. 110 hurdles: Andrew Brown, OC, 14.92. 300 hurdles: Brown, 39.41. 400 relay: SFJ.43.54. 1,600 relay: BV, 3:31.48. 3,200 relay: BV, 8:50.64. Shot: Isaac Ackerman, OC, 53-0. Discus: Ackerman, 157-7. High jump: Ryan Lenear, BE, 6-2. Long jump: Zyon Knox, ON, 22-5½. Triple jump: Brown, 43-4. Pole vault: Liam McGlynn, ES, 13-0.

Girls team scores

Brandon Valley 123, Omaha Westside 90, Elkhorn South 86, Omaha North 60, SF Jefferson 56, Omaha Central 34, Omaha Northwest 30, Omaha South 18, Omaha Westview 11, Omaha Benson 6.

100: Lademi Davies, OW, 12.13. 200: Davies, 25.58. 400: Teriana Taylor, 1:00.27. 800: Mia Wentzy, BV, 2:16.44. 1,600: Lindsay Neill, ES, 5:32.57. 3,200: Charlotte Gregor, OS, 12:07.68. 100 hurdles: Nyasia Thomas, ON, 15.66. 300 hurdles: Thomas, 47.02. 400 relay: ON, 49.50. 1,600 relay: BV, 4:03.54. 3,200 relay: BV, 9:27.14. Shot: Delaney Burge, ES, 38-2. Discus: Burge, 119-10. High jump: EJ Brown, ES, 5-8. Long jump: Davies, 18-1¾. Triple jump: Nancy Peter, SFJ, 35-2¾. Pole vault: Haley Fodness, SFJ, 9-0. ​