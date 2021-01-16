Aniah Wayne scores 15 in Omaha Central's win over Lincoln East

Aniah Wayne scored 15 points Saturday night to lead Omaha Central to a 50-40 girls basketball win over Lincoln East.
Nya Pal had 10 points and nine rebounds for Central, which went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
The fourth-ranked Eagles moved to 11-1 while the fifth-ranked Spartans fell to 5-2.
