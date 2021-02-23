Ann Schroeder, one of Nebraska's first female basketball refs, retires after 35 years

Schroeder said it’s important not only to know the rules but to communicate in a special way with coaches.

“They have a passion, and a lot of their jobs are on the line,” she said. “I try to be patient and talk things through as much as possible.”

Like all officials, Schroeder knows she’s not perfect. If a mistake is made, she isn’t shy about an admission of guilt.

“There are times when you have to admit to a coach that you blew a call,” she said. “When that happens, you just forget about it and move on.”

In recent years, Schroeder has worked more college games than high school. One of her last at the varsity level included a bouquet of roses as she officiated the game with Jeremy McHugh and Jeremy Becker.

“That was pretty special and pretty emotional," she said. “It was exciting to work the game with them because those are two of my buddies."

Schroeder, who retired from her physical education teaching job three years ago, said she won’t look back after officiating her final game. She has a plan in the near future that would make any snowbound Nebraskan envious — a one-month vacation in Hawaii.