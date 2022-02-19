Antrell Taylor and Tyler Antoniak cap high school wrestling careers as state champions

It may have been the final tournament that Antrell Taylor and Tyler Antoniak wrestle on the same team.

But Saturday was hardly the last time the Millard South seniors will consider themselves teammates.

The pair capped standout high school careers with individual golds and a team title at the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center.

They end their time within the Patriot program as the first to be a part of four Class A team championships.

“It’s crazy to think about that,” Antoniak said.

The Arizona State commit added to the Millard South medal haul Saturday with a third-period pin over Michael Myers of Omaha Westside in the 152-pound final, the second state title of Antoniak’s career.

Not long after, Taylor clinched his third state gold in a 28-11 technical fall over Millard North’s Brian Petry.

Before the night was over the longtime buddies were on the podium together as Millard South hoisted its seventh team title in the last eight seasons, and its fourth straight.

Patriot coach Nate Olson said their impact will be felt for years to come. They raised the bar within the program.

“Because of guys like them we’re able to go compete at national level tournaments,” Olson said. “I really think that helped us today. We only lost a couple of matches, and I think that was due to going out and competing with some of the best in the nation.”

And their legacy won’t just about what happens on the mat. The two — typically together and almost always talking wrestling — had just as big of an impact on the vibe around Millard South wrestling.

“They really create that brotherhood that we always talk about,” Olson said. “They’ll be very, very, very missed.”

Neither Antoniak, Taylor or Olson could have imagined the kind of run they’ve strung together the last four seasons.

As freshman both lost in the state finals.

“We knew they were going to be good coming in, but I didn’t realize they were going to have such a big impact on our program,” Olson said. “I remember their first year coaches were already talking like ‘I do not want to see these guys for three more years.’

“You don’t see freshmen come into high school and have instant success, but they did. They just had that swag about them. They weren’t really big talkers, but they got it done on the mat. Once they put the straps up and the whistle blew, they were completely different people.”

It wasn’t always smooth sailing, though.

While his good buddy Antrell was busy winning a second title a year ago, Antoniak slipped up in the semifinals at the state tournament. He would go on to finish third.

Taylor saw a renewed commitment from Antoniak after that.

“He was real down at first,” Taylor said. “But he stayed focused and pushed through. I know it was tough for him, but he got it done.”

Antoniak said Taylor was as big of a hype man as their was when he needed it most.

“He’s told me that no one is in our league,” Antoniak said. “We’ve been together since day one wrestling the best of the best in the country.”

Together they took on more of a leadership role within the team. There they were in the front row as teammates wrestling in Saturday’s finals went to the mat, giving words of encouragement.

“They push each other and they pushed our team,” Olson said.

Soon they’ll go their separate ways, Taylor down I-80 to Lincoln and Antoniak much further south to Tempe.

Both said they wouldn’t mind a match as college wrestlers if it worked out. But that’s not where their goals end.

“This is just the start for them,” Olson said. “They both have hopes and dreams and aspirations of wrestling at the next level and into the Olympics. We’re happy to be a part of it and we’re going to miss them.”

