Anything's possible for Gretna team competing for spot in Legion World Series

After winning its first American Legion Class A state championship, Gretna is ready to take the next step on its summer journey — a trip to Hastings to compete in the Mid-South Regional starting Wednesday at Duncan Field.

The 37-15 Dragons begin tournament play at 4:30 p.m. against Cabot, Arkansas. That game will precede the 6:30 contest between host Hastings Five Points Bank and Washington, Missouri.

"It was definitely quite an accomplishment to win state," Gretna coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "Now it's time to refocus on the regional."

O'Flynn, in his fourth season as head coach, said the postseason journey has been a grind. The Dragons were runners-up in the A-6 area tournament, then captured the American Division portion of the state tourney before defeating Fremont in the best-of-three championship that ended Saturday.

"We haven't had this many days without a game in quite awhile," he said. "Our guys are excited and ready to go."

O'Flynn points to the 11-1 victory over DC Electric (Bellevue West) in the first game of the division tournament as a key during the postseason. The Thunderbirds entered the tourney with a 49-2 record.