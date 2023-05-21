With one final kick, Will Cacy achieved what might have seemed like a distant goal to begin the spring.

Cacy, a sophomore competing in his first season with Arapahoe, became a state champion after running the Class D 400-meter dash in 50.94 seconds.

“It’s a lot,” Cacy said. “This year (I’ve) been pushing through an injury. Coaches have been there to help out, been hitting the weight room, practicing hard. And we’ve got two years ahead of us.”

Winning the event as a sophomore was enough to make waves for Cacy. But it was the fashion in which he did that caught eyes, too, narrowly speeding past Osceola senior Isaiah Zelasney, who won the event the past two years.

A day earlier, Zelasney didn’t appear to be letting up.

He got the best of Cacy, beating him by a fracture of a second. Cacy found himself glued to the film to prepare for Saturday.

With Zelasney steps ahead on the final stretch, it seemed no amount of film was going to help. Then Cacy found a second gear, stretching across the line and past Zelasney.

“Your mind wants to quit before your body wants to,” Cacy said, “so you’ve gotta push past that point and I had to just push harder than the other guys.”

Zelasney slowly wandered off the track before plopping down and facing his head toward his lap.

Cacy said, even in his first season with Arapahoe, he knew he was capable of Saturday’s result.

“(Zelasney) has been talked about a lot,” Cacy said. “Great athlete, great kid. But you gotta come out, and it’s good competition. Makes me feel a little bit better to be a champion.

“If a goal isn’t high, you can’t chase it. Gotta see the bar high so you can exceed it.”

Now the bar is as high as it can be for Cacy.

With two years left, he can only hope to make himself a mainstay on the podium.

“Gotta get ready for next year, set the expectations high,” he said.