Arkansas state champ defeats Gretna at American Legion Mid South Regional

HASTINGS, Neb. — Gretna's first trip to an American Legion regional did not go the way the team had hoped.

​Arkansas champion Cabot defeated the Nebraska champion Dragons 7-2 in a Mid South Regional game at Duncan Field. The loss drops 36-16 Gretna into a 10 a.m. elimination game Thursday against Kansas champion Pittsburg.

The Dragons fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the game. They trailed 3-0 after three innings and 6-0 in the fourth.

"Offensively, we didn't execute," coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "And we left runners on base all day."

A two-run single by Hogan Ralston put the 26-11 Railcats on top in the first. Gretna threatened in the first and second by putting its first two batters on base but came up empty both times.

"If we can score those runs early, maybe it's a different game," O'Flynn said.

​Cabot pushed across a single run in the third and three more in the fourth. The big blow in that fourth inning was a two-run triple by Kyler Carmack.

The Dragons scored their only runs in the bottom of the fourth. One came home on a double-play grounder and the other scored on an RBI single by Brayden Chaney.