Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels wins gold with 100-meter hurdles, high jump

“It was a little rocky after I missed my first (attempt at) 5-6,” Gubbels said. “But then I came back and cleared it pretty good. Then I missed my first two 5-8s. Then I said a few Hail Marys, and I got over that 5-8 bar on my third attempt. It was the jump of the day.”

Gubbels thinks she could have cleared 5-10 with that jump, but she was more than pleased. She had the bar moved to 5-8¼ to try to win the all-class gold outright, but realized she was running out of steam.

“After that many jumps, you’re going to be a little fatigued,” Gubbels said. “But it was still a good day.”

While she also plays volleyball and basketball, Gubbels said track is the sport she’s planning to pursue for college. The improvements she made from her freshman state meet in 2019 — fourth in the 100 hurdles and third in the high jump — have reinforced that choice.

Unlike many other spring athletes, Gubbels didn’t stop training after the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic.

“When we shut down, I didn’t stop training,” Gubbels said. “I did track workouts every week, lifted three times a week in our own weight room at our house, and did track workouts on the county road outside of our house.