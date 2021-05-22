Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels wins gold with 100-meter hurdles, high jump

After a record-setting time was nullified by wind Friday, Kailynn Gubbels got the breezy break she needed Saturday.
The Arlington junior entered the meet with the Class B record in the 100 hurdles (14.75). During Friday's prelims at Burke Stadium, the wind was blowing too hard to allow her 14.54 into the record books.
It was 50% less gusty for the championships, though. So this time, her winning 14.59 stood as the Class B meet and start mark.
But it's not records Gubbels thinks about when she’s settling into the blocks.
“I just think fundamentals," she said. "I think pulling my trail leg through fast. State championship medals, meet records, are absolutely amazing. But it’s just the frosting on top.
“Right now, these times are amazing. Any time I do fundamentals great, it’s a blessing.”
Remaining focused on the basics has always been Gubbels’ approach. Some of that comes from having her father, Steven, as her coach.
Before her hurdles final, Gubbels won the high jump (5-8). Clearing that height tied Papillion-La Vista’s Norah Sis for the all-class gold medal, the first of her career. The second came with the 100 hurdles victory. She also finished second in the 300 hurdles and helped Arlington finish fourth in the 1,600 relay.
“It was a little rocky after I missed my first (attempt at) 5-6,” Gubbels said. “But then I came back and cleared it pretty good. Then I missed my first two 5-8s. Then I said a few Hail Marys, and I got over that 5-8 bar on my third attempt. It was the jump of the day.”
Gubbels thinks she could have cleared 5-10 with that jump, but she was more than pleased. She had the bar moved to 5-8¼ to try to win the all-class gold outright, but realized she was running out of steam.
“After that many jumps, you’re going to be a little fatigued,” Gubbels said. “But it was still a good day.”
While she also plays volleyball and basketball, Gubbels said track is the sport she’s planning to pursue for college. The improvements she made from her freshman state meet in 2019 — fourth in the 100 hurdles and third in the high jump — have reinforced that choice.
Unlike many other spring athletes, Gubbels didn’t stop training after the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic.
“When we shut down, I didn’t stop training,” Gubbels said. “I did track workouts every week, lifted three times a week in our own weight room at our house, and did track workouts on the county road outside of our house.
“I can definitely see and feel a difference in how much stronger I’ve gotten.”