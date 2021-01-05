Aryannah Harrison scores 26 in Omaha Marian's win over Millard South

In his five seasons as head coach, Omaha Marian’s Pete Cunningham had never experienced a win over Millard South.

That changed Tuesday night as the unranked Crusaders defeated the second-ranked Patriots 69-66. Marian moved to 4-3 while Millard South fell to 9-1.

Cunningham, who was doused with water by his players after the game, said the victory was a long time coming.

“We know that we’ve been close," he said. “But we had a little added motivation tonight."

Marian was coming off a 72-55 loss against Millard South in the Metro Holiday tournament, which helped feed the Crusaders’ fire.

“We had a great week of preparation for this game," Cunningham said. “Our girls couldn’t wait to get back out there."

Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said he had talked to his squad about the potential trap game awaiting at Marian. Millard South was coming off a 79-76 win over Omaha Central on Saturday night in the Holiday tourney final.

“We were aware this one was going to be a challenge," he said. “We had just beaten them and then had to turn around and come to their gym for Senior Night."