Aryannah Harrison scores 26 in Omaha Marian's win over Millard South

In his five seasons as head coach, Omaha Marian’s Pete Cunningham had never experienced a win over Millard South.
That changed Tuesday night as the unranked Crusaders defeated the second-ranked Patriots 69-66. Marian moved to 4-3 while Millard South fell to 9-1.
Cunningham, who was doused with water by his players after the game, said the victory was a long time coming.
“We know that we’ve been close," he said. “But we had a little added motivation tonight."
Marian was coming off a 72-55 loss against Millard South in the Metro Holiday tournament, which helped feed the Crusaders’ fire.
“We had a great week of preparation for this game," Cunningham said. “Our girls couldn’t wait to get back out there."
Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said he had talked to his squad about the potential trap game awaiting at Marian. Millard South was coming off a 79-76 win over Omaha Central on Saturday night in the Holiday tourney final.
“We were aware this one was going to be a challenge," he said. “We had just beaten them and then had to turn around and come to their gym for Senior Night."
Seniors Aryannah Harrison and CeCe Hacker led the way for the Crusaders. Harrison scored a game-high 26 points and Hacker chipped in 16, with nine coming in the fourth quarter.
“I’m so happy for our seniors," Cunningham said. “We talk a lot about trust and we stayed with our game plan."
Millard South led 17-14 after the first quarter and 32-28 at halftime. A 10-0 run late in the third quarter helped give the Patriots a 52-44 edge heading into the fourth.
Kate Asselin, the third senior on the Crusaders’ roster, got the final period started with a layup. That was part of an 11-2 run that put Marian ahead 55-54.
Four baskets by Khloe Lemon helped keep the Patriots close but seven consecutive points by Marian freshman McKenna Stover allowed the Crusaders to maintain a slim advantage.
A layup by Hacker with 9.5 seconds left put Marian ahead 69-66. The Patriots had a chance to tie but a 3-point shot by Megan Belt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
Ashley Wilwerding finished with 13 and Stover had 10 for the Crusaders, who outscored Millard South 25-14 in the fourth quarter.
Mya Babbitt led the Patriots with 21 points while Lemon had 20. Cora Olsen, who was in foul trouble much of the game, had 17.
“It’s a big win for us," Cunningham said. “We never lost our composure and that was the key."
Millard South (9-1)..........17 15 20 14—66
Omaha Marian (4-3)........14 14 16 25—69
MS: Megan Belt 7, Lexi Finkenbiner 1, Cora Olsen 17, Mya Babbitt 21, Khloe Lemon 20.
OM: CeCe Hacker 16, McKenna Stover 10, Aryannah Harrison 26, Kate Asselin 4, Ashley Wilwerding 13.
