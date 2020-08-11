As high school football practices start in Nebraska, so does a new era at Elkhorn North

Elkhorn North will be in Class B this year. It’s the first new school in an Omaha-area district since Elkhorn South opened 10 years ago. In 2020-21, it will not have a senior class. Its sophomores and freshmen come over from Elkhorn High, which has spun off its second school.

Football coach Sam Stanley said Monday was a day he was anticipating, and despite everything else, it came.

“It was challenging at times, but I think that our coaches did a great job of adjusting and planning and doing the things that we needed to do to be safe,’’ Stanley said. “I really commend our players, because they have just done nothing but show up and work hard every day, they haven’t complained about anything.

“We’ve had a lot of distractions going on around us, and none of that’s bothered them and they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them. They’ve worked incredibly hard and have been super dedicated. We have great leadership in our junior class.”

Stanley has been a player at Elkhorn High (a 2007 graduate) for the dean of area coaches, Mark Wortman, and an assistant coach at Elkhorn South for Guy Rosenberg. Naturally they’ve been his big influences.