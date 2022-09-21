As temperatures dropped, so did times at Creighton Prep cross country meet

Omaha Creighton Prep held off running its meet a day because of Tuesday’s record heat, which Wednesday’s winners had to think was a good idea.

Molly Caruso of Millard North ran a personal best and claimed her first win of the season and Ethan Eichhorn of Council Bluffs Lewis Central came across the river to beat some of the best runners in the Metro Conference.

Conditions 30 degree cooler than Tuesday, and rain sprinkles, greeted the nearly 800 runners on the Boys Town course.

Caruso finished in 19:43.7, more than six seconds ahead of Gretna’s Kendall Dobberstein, in the 5,000-meter race. Caruso led the Mustangs to the girls team title with 54 points. Rachael Chambers was ninth for Millard North and Emma Rhode 10th.

Omaha Skutt was second and Bennington third.

Omaha Westside, the highest-ranked team in the girls field at No. 2 in Class A, didn’t run its varsity team. Nor did several other schools as the meet was moved closer to Monday’s UNK Invitational state preview meet at Kearney Country Club.

Eichhorn finished his 5,000 meters in 15:55.4, almost nine seconds faster than Dennis Chapman of boys team champion Prep. Zach Schultz of Millard North was third.

Prep was team champion with 53 points. Skutt was second with 65 and Millard North third with 93.

Boys team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Omaha Skutt 65, Millard North 93, Papillion-La Vista 118, CB Lewis Central 141, Bennington 144, Bellevue Cornerstone 178, Gretna 187, Boys Town 328, CB Abraham Lincoln 329, Omaha Westside 339, Elkhorn South 406, CB Thomas Jefferson 422, Ralston 434, Omaha Gross 439, Omaha Westview 443, Millard West 445, Omaha South 491, Omaha North 495, Omaha Buena Vista 536.

Individual leaders: 1, Ethan Eichhorn, CBLC, 15:55.4. 2, Dennis Chapman, CP, 16:03.3. 3, Zach Schultz, MN, 16:09.9. 4, Paul Yowell, CP, 16:31.7. 5, Kade Diercks, CBLC, 16:38.3. 6, Jack Wade, Skutt, 16:38.3. 7, Justin Sherman, BC, 16:51.1. 8, McCoy Haussler, Skutt, 16:58.4. 9, Michael Baumert, Slutt, 17:04.0. 10, Alex Rice, Skutt, 17:09.3.

Girls team scoring: Millard North 54, Omaha Skutt 78, Bennington 82, Papillion-La Vista 123, Gretna 139, Millard West 227, Bellevue Cornerstone 239, CB Lewis Central 258, CB Abraham Lincoln 268, Omaha Mercy 307, Elkhorn South 363, Omaha North 373, Ralston 390, Omaha Westside 401, Omaha Westview 403, CB Thomas Jefferson 454, Boys Town 460, Omaha Gross 462, Omaha Marian 464, Omaha South 585.

Individual leaders: 1, Molly Caruso, MN, 19:43.7. 2, Kendall Dobberstein, Gretna, 19:50.1. 3, Nayera Abdessalam, North, 20:09.5. 4, Addy Walker, Gretna, 20:2.1. 5, Bredyn Kok, BC, 20:29.7. 6, Gabi Westfall, Skutt, 20:36.3. 7, Josie Jansen, Gross, 20:47.8. 8, Alexis Chadek, PLV, 20:49.6. 9, Rachael Chambers, MN, 20:51.8. 10, Emma Rhode, MN, 20:54.6.