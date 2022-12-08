Ashland-Greenwood beats Elkhorn on Drake Zimmerman's buzzer-beater

Ashland-Greenwood hasn’t run out of miracle finishes.

The Bluejays, who won last year’s Class C-1 championship on a last-second shot, defeated Class B surprise Elkhorn 46-45 Thursday night on Drake Zimmerman’s long putback of a missed 3-pointer.

“It’s all those great plays we draw up," coach Jacob Mohs joked.

What the coach wanted was an initial shot at the rim because the Jays were in the bonus. But Cade Bridges launched a 3 from near the top of the key and no one blocked out Zimmerman, a 5-foot-9 junior guard.

“I think our guy caught it and was unsure clearly of the time because he kind of just chucked it up there," Mohs said. “But he threw it up there so early that he did give us a chance to rebound and put it back up.

“Just like our game at state, we're not going to call a timeout in that situation to kind of go in and see what happens and trust our guys. We’re going to go and see what happens.”

It denied Elkhorn a third consecutive win over a ranked team to start Nick Thompson’s career as coach. The former Omaha Creighton Prep assistant’s team defeated No. 4 Waverly and No. 6 Bennington on opening weekend.

“We just didn't finish the play," Thompson said. “We just watched it and didn't do our jobs and didn't finish off the clock. So unfortunately, you do that and you give them another opportunity and they take advantage of it.”

What he liked was seeing the Antlers (2-1) come back from seven down in the fourth quarter to take leads of 43-42 and 45-44.

“Last weekend was two super tough games. And tonight we knew was going to be a heck of a battle," Thompson said. “It was kind of a battle of similar styles.

“We want to be really hard-nosed defensively. Obviously, I'd like to be a little bit more efficient on the offensive end and continue to understand our identity of being able to not only post up our bigs but also knock some shots down and drive into space and kind of play fast. We want to play at a faster tempo.”

Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) also is seeking an identity — and new leader — with 2022 All-Nebraska first-teamer Cale Jacobsen now a walk-on at Nebraska. Brooks Kissinger, a 6-3 senior guard, had a game-high 16 points.

“We lost three really important kids last year and so we're trying to find our way around that," Mohs said. “Figuring out our offense without his ability to create offense and distribute to others is something we're working on throughout the year. But we got a lot of talented kids. It's just finding that right mix of how to play together.

“This was a great opportunity because they're a really good team. They're tall, they're long, they're athletic. Speaking of good defense, they play good defense.”

Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) ........ 3 20 10 13—46

At Elkhorn (2-1) ....................... 8 12 8 17—45

AG: Brooks Kissinger 16, Cade Bridges 8, Cougar Konzem 8, Dane Jacobsen 7, Drake Zimmerman 6, Jaxson Hamm 1.

E: Dyllan Bertucci 12, Colin Comstock 9, Ethan Yungtum 9, Cole Petersen 7, Luke Howard 5, Audric Bermel 3.

