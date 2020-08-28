At least three Omaha Burke football players have transferred to local schools

At least three football players from Omaha Burke, which is under the pandemic-related OPS first-quarter suspension of fall sports, have changed schools and will be playing in season openers for state-contending teams in two states on Friday night.

Nolan Olafson, a senior lineman who lettered twice for the Bulldogs, has moved to Millard South. The preseason No. 2 Patriots host No. 10 Millard North at 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium.

Caden Becker, a junior quarterback and linebacker, is on the Omaha Skutt roster for the two-time defending Class B champion’s 7 p.m. game at Omaha Roncalli. Skutt is third in the preseason Class B ratings, Roncalli 10th. Becker was at Millard West last season, then transferred to Burke.

Brayden Loftin, a junior wide receiver-defensive back who’s 6-foot-4, is playing at Council Bluffs Lewis Central. The Titans also have new NU tight end commit Thomas Fidone. Lewis Central hosts Council Bluffs St. Albert on Friday night. Loftin was at Millard North last season, then transferred to Burke.

