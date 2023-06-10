NORTH BEND, Neb. — You have to work a little to find the rural home of Kaitlyn Emanuel.

Turning off the gravel path of County Road 6, it’s plain to see that sports play a role in this family. Next to the house is a basketball court, which provided a humble start for Emanuel and her siblings.

The senior from North Bend is honored today as The World-Herald Girls High School Athlete of the Year. Emanuel lettered four years in three sports and helped the Tigers win four straight Class C-1 basketball titles.

That’s pretty big stuff for this town of about 1,200.

“The support from the community over the years has been amazing,” she said. “I think my favorite part is having little kids come up to me because I know they’re our players of the future.”

Emanuel, a first-team All-Nebraska selection who averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds, is the first athlete from North Bend — male or female — to win the award.

Other finalists were Elkhorn North's Britt Prince and Grace Heaney, Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies, Malcolm's Halle Dolliver and Grand Island Central Catholic's Lucy Ghaifan.

Emanuel began her athletic season with volleyball and helped the Tigers reach the state tournament for the first time since 2017. North Bend (31-3) finished fourth at state and Emanuel ended with 364 kills to earn All-Class C-1 honors.

“I thought our season went pretty well,” she said. “We had graduated a lot from the year before, so I know we were all very happy to reach state.”

North Bend volleyball coach Amy Sterup said that trip to Lincoln couldn’t have happened without Emanuel, who also led the team in defensive digs.

“Kaitlyn was an amazing leader for us,” the coach said. “She was always about the team and never about her individual stats.”

The 6-foot Emanuel became the second North Bend player to finish her career with more than 1,000 kills.

“She’s so athletic and I could play her anywhere,” Sterup said. “She was always a respectful player and definitely led by example.”

Sterup, whose husband Aaron coaches the Tigers’ girls basketball team, said Emanuel drew considerable interest from college volleyball coaches.

“I told them all that Kaitlyn’s first love is basketball,” Amy Sterup said. “But I know she could have played volleyball at the collegiate level if she wanted.”

North Bend had plenty of incentive for its basketball season. The three-time defending C-1 champion sought to become the eighth school to win at least four consecutive titles.

Emanuel said she remembers first playing the sport when she was in second grade.

“It got to be more competitive by fourth grade and we started going to camps,” she said. “I was always pretty good because I was usually one of the tallest players.”

Emanuel also honed her game playing against her two big brothers (Peter and John) and her five cousins, who were also boys.

“They were in high school and we’d go watch their games and then we’d come back home and play,” she said. “They were all better than me and a lot more aggressive.”

Kaitlyn averaged 8.2 points as a freshman, 17 as a sophomore and 15 as a junior. Each of those seasons ended with a state title as she played at various times with older sisters Lauren (Class of 2020) and Sydney (2022) and younger sister Lindsey (2024).

The basketball-loving Emanuels also had the benefit of a large shed built by their farming dad Francis to practice indoors in the winter. A basketball hoop attached to a forklift was driven inside.

“I couldn’t even give you a guess how much time we’ve spent in the shed practicing,” she said. “Lots and lots of hours.”

Emanuel said she was cautiously optimistic entering this season.

“It seemed like each year we graduated more and more players,” she said. “But we were all working hard and we thought we were ready.”

That thought vanished when North Bend opened the season with a 48-41 road loss against Wahoo Neumann.

“We had a lot of new players and we were playing a good team at their place,” Aaron Sterup said. “But looking back, that loss really was a catalyst for the rest of our season.”

Emanuel agreed.

“In practice we were always going against each other and I think it took us a little time to mesh,” she said. “We talked in the locker room afterwards about how our season wasn’t going to be defined by that one loss.”

The Tigers didn’t lose the rest of the season. They entered state with a 25-1 record and after close games against Yutan (48-43) and Malcolm (48-42), North Bend beat Adams Central 45-28 in the final.

“It helped to have that state tournament experience,” Emanuel said. “It just gave us an extra boost of confidence.”

Aaron Sterup said he couldn’t ask for a better on-court leader than Emanuel.

“She’s a coach’s dream” he said. “Her athletic ability is through the roof and she’s a super-hard worker.”

After much of North Bend celebrated that fourth straight title at the Emanuel’s shed, Kaitlyn turned her attention to the track and field season. She competed in the sprints, the 400 relay and the shot put — a new event for her.

“I thought I’d try something new,” she said. “I even tried pole vaulting in practice for a couple of days but that didn’t go very well.”

She did surprisingly well in the Class C shot put, finishing fifth at state with a throw of 39 feet, one-half inch.

That performance capped her athletic season, though Emanuel also kept busy during the school year away from the sporting life. She was a member of the National Honor Society, president of the student council and took part in the school’s annual musical.

Her favorite stage performance happened a few years ago when she played the evil Ursula in the North Bend production of “The Little Mermaid.”

“Somebody has to have that role,” she said. “It was a fun one and I like to think I can sing a little bit.”

As for the future, Emanuel is a rarity among past athletes of the year. She passed on a basketball career at UNK to join her two older sisters at Nebraska, where she’ll simply concentrate on her studies in elementary education.

“People should be calling her right now to get her on their intramural teams,” Aaron Sterup said. “I know that was a tough decision for her but she’s ready to move on with her life.”

Emanuel said she’ll always be thankful for the support she received from her teammates, her coaches, her family and the people of North Bend.

“I just feel super, super blessed to have been able to experience all these things,” she said. “I really consider myself lucky.”

The World-Herald's 2023 Athletes of the Year finalists