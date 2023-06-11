Nate Germonprez didn’t do at his new school pool what he did the first time he was at Omaha Westside.

Scan the record board and wonder how many marks might be his.

Until his final meet, Germonprez had them all at Westside.

At the University of Texas, it starts anew for The World-Herald’s boys athlete of the year.

The Longhorns were third at NCAA nationals last spring. On their record board are Olympians, the level Germonprez wants to attain by swimming there.

So he hasn’t mentally circled those marks he thinks are reachable, as he did as that eighth-grade middle school student in Omaha.

“I've seen the record board and they're really, really fast,” Germonprez said. “The records really aren’t on my mind yet. I’m just trying to be the best I can right now.

“My goal right now is just to keep up with these guys. It’s super-fun to race these guys.”

Germonprez is the first boys athlete of the year to be a one-sport specialist in 45 years, since future Olympic gold-medal gymnast Jim Hartung of Omaha South in 1978. Basketball players Fred Hare of Omaha Tech (1963) and Mike McGee of Omaha North (1977) are the others.

Jeff Taylor in 1983 was Westside’s only other athlete of the year.

As a perceived generational talent — he’s the top-ranked swimmer in the 2023 class nationally — Germonprez stood out over strong competition from the other finalists. Those were Cam Kozeal of Millard South, Jaylen Lloyd of Westside, Hayden Frank of Malcolm, Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview and Ben Brahmer of Pierce.

“Academically he’s a super high achiever," new Westside coach Andy Rider said. “In the pool, he’s one of the best if not the best to come out of Nebraska.

“There's so much talent there and so just watching him swim is amazing. It’s just mind blowing the things that he can in the pool and how special of an athlete he is.”

Germonprez swam three seasons at Westside. He bypassed his sophomore season to train with two from Omaha — Mateo Miceli and Luke Barr — who already were qualified for the 2021 Olympic Trials.

He made it three. Because of the push he said he gained from training next to them.

He holds four state records — 200-yard freestyle (1:33.96), 50 freestyle (19.64), 100 freestyle (43.17) and 100 backstroke (47.58).

He won five of a possible six golds at state in individual events and gained a relay gold.

After his junior season, he had the school record in all eight individual events and swam a leg on all three school-record relay teams — 200-yard medley, 200 free, 400 free.

In Nebraska, swimmers are limited to two individual events and two relays at the state meet. That’s how the 100 breaststroke mark got away. Kaden Guzman went 54.91, No. 4 in the state all-time.

Germonprez was the first swimmer to end his career on the all-time Top 10 in all eight events. He accomplished that also as a junior and moved up the charts in every event during his senior season.

So many highs.

“I really enjoyed winning the 200 medley relay my freshman year. I think that was a really fun thing because it was my very first race of my high school career and I was the anchor," he said. “We were maybe losing by about a half second once I got in the water, but I was able to catch up to the end. So that was a really fun part.

“Any time the team did well, it's a high, Any time we had a good relay, any time that guys did well, I really enjoyed that personally. Any time we had good practices even, That's always fun.”

His lows? A bad practice here and there. A missed time goal.

“I've had a few of those. You train three months for your goal and you're just like a second or two off, so I don't really consider that a low. It's just like a small part of the process.”

His versatility in strokes, another separator in his talent, was instilled by his mother. Liz Germonprez swam at Texas A&M and was an assistant coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire — her husband, Matt, taught there before coming to UNO in 2012 as an information sciences professor.

She got Nate, who was born in Cleveland, and his older sister, Maggie, in the pool early.

“I figured everybody needs to learn how to swim. They might as well know all of their strokes. That's kind of a swimmer mentality," Liz Germonprez said. “Very early I knew he really, really likes the water and he's super competitive.”

About fifth or sixth grade, now in Omaha, she started to worry about burnout. But he was about to blossom as a pool prodigy.

“I know how hard this sport is. I would only allow him to do a few practices a week," she said. “It’s when he started really getting on my case about doing more practices and doing more meets and swimming on Saturdays that I knew he was probably going to be able to take this pretty far.”

The next quantum leap was the year he swam club-only with Miceli and Barr. Barr’s parents, Julie and JB, were their coaches.

“I think I knew he was pretty speedy and very competitive, and those are both really good things. He had really nice strokes. His technique was really good," Liz Germonprez said. “Honestly, though, it was during COVID when he changed teams and changed coaches. He just absolutely raised the bar. His times had dropped so much.

“I didn't even quite realize how fast he was until coaches started reaching. I always talked to him about being a Division III swimmer and finding a really good school that fits.

“He jokes about that with me all the time now.”

The past two years, since the Barrs retired from coaching, it’s been mother coaching son. During the high school season, she’s been an assistant to Doug Krecklow, who retired a year ago, and Rider.

“We worked it out. It took a few months but it was weird having your mom as your coach," Nate said. “It was good to have someone to communicate with because you can't really communicate with your other club coaches like you can with your mom. So that was helpful.”

His first college visit to Texas was in September of his junior year.

“Before my visits, when I would talk to all the guys they would say, you just get like a gut feeling," he said. “I felt that gut feeling and I think a lot of the reasons for that is because of the guys, the chemistry of the team, the positive atmosphere. And just how fast the team is in general.

“I had the gut feeling. I went on two other visits, and it just wasn't the same. I knew that that Texas was the place.”

The finance major’s intent is to swim four years for the Longhorns. That would take him through the Paris Olympics — he’s already a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. A year of pro swimming would get his career calendar to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Rider said he sees no ceiling for Germonprez.

“He is so determined. And just motivated to be successful," Rider said. “I find myself having conversations with other coaches, not necessarily about Nate, but just talking about what is the limit of an athlete and it doesn't have to just be with swimming.

“With Nate, it's like, right now you know he's the best in the state and he's ranked No. 1 in his (recruiting) class. He’s still so young, especially with being a male in the world of swimming, and as talented as he is, his best days are still to come.”​

The World-Herald's 2023 Athletes of the Year finalists