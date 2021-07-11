To say Drew Christo had an outstanding senior year would still be a major understatement.

» He was a member of Elkhorn’s state championship football team.

» He played on the Antlers’ state runner-up basketball team.

» He was the honorary captain of the All-Nebraska baseball team.

» And in the classroom, he got a 35 on his ACT — first and only try at the test — and has a 4.2 GPA to be ranked No. 1 in his class.

Christo is honored today as The World Herald’s Nebraska high school boys athlete of the year. He is the first athlete — boys or girls — from Elkhorn High to earn the honor.

Other finalists were Chucky Hepburn of Bellevue West, Hunter Sallis of Millard North, Cole Payton of Omaha Westside, Tommy Wroblewski of St. Paul and Trevor Brown of Waverly.

It didn’t come as a surprise to Christo that the Antlers fared so well in all three of his sports this season. It was something he saw coming back in grade school.

“All the way back to third grade a lot of us played on the same teams,” he said. “We were all excited when we got to Elkhorn High and we ‘d been waiting for this senior year a long time.”

Christo made a mark on those athletic teams during his four years. He earned 11 letters — four each in baseball and basketball and three in football.

His senior year began with football, playing for Mark Wortman. The longtime coach retired this season after 41 years, 356 wins and six state titles — his final one coming last fall.

“Coming into this season we had high expectations,” Christo said. “We all bought in together and it was a great way to go out.”

He was a key performer on the championship team as a receiver and linebacker. Christo had 715 yards in receptions and made 70 tackles as the Antlers finished 11-2, defeating Aurora in the Class B final.

“Drew is a great athlete and a great person,” Wortman said. “His leadership is tremendous and everyone just plays better when Drew is around.”

The coach added that Christo has never let any of his success go to his head.

“He’s not a boisterous person,” Wortman said. “He’s so talented athletically but he’s so humble.”

The coach said he counted on team captain Christo even more when everything wasn’t going quite right.

“He knows that you can’t get down when bad things happen,” Wortman said. “Drew always kept it positive, and sometimes that’s hard to do.”

Following that state title, it was on to basketball. Christo averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds as Elkhorn finished as the state runner-up, losing the Class B championship game in overtime to Beatrice.

Christo said it was a big step forward for a school that went 4-17 his freshman year.

“The biggest thing is that we were able to change the culture and transform the program,” he said. “It was a pretty awesome season and we came a long way from four years ago.”

Elkhorn basketball coach Benji Hoegh echoed Wortman’s thoughts about Christo.

“He’s a fabulous kid,” the coach said. “I don’t think you could find someone who maxed out his senior year in high school more than Drew.”

Hoegh said Christo was the leader of that strong athletic class.

“They wanted to put Elkhorn back on the map in basketball,” he said. “Drew tries to be the best in everything he does, which made it so great to have him on the team.”

Then it was on to Christo’s first love, baseball. He had committed to Nebraska as a pitcher, and his frame — 6-foot-5, 235 pounds — made him one of the hardest throwers in the state.

His fastball has been clocked at 95 mph, a fact that wasn’t lost on major-league scouts. In the Antlers’ season opener against Omaha Skutt, at least 15 scouts were perched behind the backstop with their radar guns focused squarely on him.

It was something that might have intimidated some high school athletes, but not Christo.

“I kind of knew that was coming this season,” he said. “I just focused on trying to do my best for the team.”

He went 5-2 with a 0.43 ERA and led the state in strikeouts with 92 in 48⅔ innings. He also batted .341 and had 39 RBIs to help Elkhorn reach the state tourney for the seventh straight time.

“We were optimistic this year but we knew that we were going to have some growing pains,” Christo said. “There were a lot of good teams so overall I was happy with the way everything went.”

Baseball coach Kyle McCright credited Christo for keeping his focus despite all the attention he was receiving.

“I’ve been coaching in Elkhorn 13 years and he’s definitely the best to come through here,” the coach said. “That whole senior class was great and Drew was the leader of the pack.”

McCright said professional scouts were as impressed with Christo the person as much as Christo the player.

“One told me he couldn’t believe how well spoken Drew was,” McCright said. “The scout referred to him as ‘Senator Christo.’”

Actually, Christo aspires to be a doctor someday. His father Monte, a former quarterback at Nebraska — is an anesthesiologist.

The rest of the Christo family is Drew’s mother Jill, his twin sister Sydney, younger sister Courtney and little brother Ian.

Christo, who recently took part in a major-league combine in North Carolina, will have an important decision to make soon. He will either play for Nebraska or turn pro, depending on what happens in the MLB draft that starts Sunday.

“I’m not pushing myself to make a decision right now,” he said. “I think it’s a win-win situation for me and I can’t go wrong either way.”

If it’s NU, Christo plans to major in biology and pre-med with the hope of someday becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

“Sports have been such a big part of my life,” he said. “That would be my way of giving something back.”

Christo wanted to add one more thing.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without the people around me,” he said. “I owe so much to my family, teammates, coaches, teachers and the whole administration at Elkhorn High.”

Well said, “Senator” Christo.

