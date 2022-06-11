Athlete of the year: Taylor McCabe's worth ethic is the foundation of her success

FREMONT, Neb. — Taylor McCabe’s earliest basketball memory goes back to age 3, when she practiced dribbling in her basement.

From that humble beginning came one of the best girls basketball players ever produced in Nebraska.

McCabe, who also ran cross country in the fall and track in the spring, is honored today as The World-Herald girls high school athlete of the year.

She is the first girl from her school to earn the award and the fourth athlete from Fremont, following boys winners John Neff (1952), Mike Iseman (1957) and Gerry Gdowski (1985).

She was recognized by Gatorade as the state’s player of the year after completing a brilliant basketball career with the Tigers. McCabe finished as Class A’s all-time leading scorer with 2,313 points, placing her third on the all-class list.

The Iowa signee also set the state record for career 3-pointers with 389, breaking the mark of 363 set by Minden’s Brooke Kissinger in 2014.

Most importantly to McCabe, she led Fremont to its first girls basketball state title.

Other finalists for the award were Britt Prince of Elkhorn North, Sadie Millard of Millard West, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport, Bailey Kissinger of Hastings St. Cecilia and Kennadi Williams of Lincoln Southwest.

For McCabe, her path to basketball excellence began long before her days at Fremont.

“I grew up in a house in Papillion and we had a little patch of tile in the basement,” she said. “I would go down and dribble every day, so that was the start of it.”

McCabe continued to work on her skills, and the Tigers reaped the benefits. Under the guidance of former South Sioux City coach Kelly Flynn, Fremont improved each season with the help of its sharpshooting guard.

The Tigers fell short of state when McCabe was a freshman, losing to Papillion-La Vista 57-56 in the district final. Fremont qualified for state the next year and won its first-ever tournament game before reaching the final last year, losing to Lincoln Pius X 56-52.

McCabe began her senior year running cross country, a sport in which she’d never participated.

“I knew it was going to be challenging, and that’s what I wanted,” she said. “I can honestly say that cross country is the hardest thing I’ve ever done because of what you put your body through.”

Fremont cross country coach Jake Smrcina said he welcomed the new addition to his squad.

“Some kids might be coasting toward the end of their high school days,” he said. “Taylor wanted to give it a try and embraced every moment of the challenge.”

At the state cross country meet in Kearney, McCabe finished 53rd over the 5,000-meter course as the Tigers were the runner-up to Lincoln East.

For her effort, McCabe was named the team’s newcomer of the year.

“Not many go out for a sport the first time as a senior,” Smrcina said. “It’s like grabbing a tennis racket for the first time and helping your team finish second at state.”

Next up was a sport McCabe knew very well.

That loss to Pius is the state final served as motivation. More fuel for the fire came when Fremont lost its season opener to the Thunderbolts 68-64 in overtime.

“We had huge goals for this year,” she said. “It was our last shot and I think that first loss served as a wake-up call for us.”

That setback didn’t set well with McCabe and the other five seniors as the Tigers responded with 15 straight wins. Then came another turning point in the season, when Fremont hosted Lincoln High on Feb. 4.

Flynn’s squad was cruising with a 20-point lead before the Links battled back to stun the Tigers 68-64.

“They played with emotion that night and things just went in their favor,” McCabe said. “But after that, we all had the feeling that we weren’t going to lose the rest of the season.”

That’s just what happened as Fremont won its last seven games heading into state. The Tigers defeated Pius and Lincoln High — what McCabe calls “The Redemption Tour” — before posting a 37-32 win over Lincoln Southwest for the championship.

“I think both teams were a little tired, playing that third game in a week,” she said. “We all knew it was going to be a close game, but we were able to pull it out.”

McCabe led Class A with a 21.2 scoring average and was a repeat selection on the All-Nebraska team. Her career point total moved her past Jess Shepard — who played at Fremont and Lincoln Southeast — as the Class A leader.

“Taylor has always been such a competitor,” Flynn said. “She worked so hard and always continued to amaze me.”

Flynn said McCabe’s work ethic was the foundation for her basketball success.

“Even if it was something so simple as dribbling lines at practice,” he said. “Nobody was in the gym watching but she still pushed herself to always do her best.”

Her proficiency from behind the arc earned McCabe an invitation to the national Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, held in New Orleans. The contests aired nationally on CBS as a prelude to the NCAA final between Kansas and North Carolina.

McCabe defeated 11 other seniors for the girls title and then pushed boys champion Fletcher Loyer from Indiana, losing 19-17.

“That was a lot of fun,” she said. “But I was surprised how tiring it was.”

Once again, it might have been easy for McCabe to take the rest of the sports year off. But she had competed in track each spring and that wasn’t going to change.

“I always knew she’d be going out,” girls track coach T.J. Roffers said. “That’s just the kind of person Taylor is.”

McCabe finished her varsity career strong, winning two golds in relays at the state meet and running sixth in the 800 to help the Tigers finish second behind Lincoln Southwest.

Her excellence is not limited to athletics. McCabe was awarded her school’s Honor Key — Fremont does not recognize a valedictorian — for her academic excellence.

With her varsity career over, McCabe has spent the past few weeks enjoying family time. She is the oldest of four in the Ryan and Dana McCabe family that also includes her sister Peyton and twin brothers Colin and Declan.

McCabe will leave Sunday for Iowa, where she’ll continue her school color motif of black and gold. She looks forward to a major in engineering but says she’ll never forget her days at Fremont.

“I loved my time here,” she said. “The community support was great, and I hope by winning the title that it’ll inspire the younger girls here in town.”

