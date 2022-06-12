Athlete of the year: Vince Genatone made lasting impressions at North Platte as a triple threat

Vince Genatone wasn’t the new kid for long in North Platte.

And the strong first impressions he made on his new coaches became lasting memories of the 2022 World-Herald Nebraska boys athlete of the year.

“As athletically looking as he is, it didn’t take long to figure out he was going to be a really good addition," football coach Todd Rice said.

Said wrestling coach Dale Hall: “He came in that first summer and was one of the hardest workers. Being the kind of athlete he is and working as hard as he does, or did, it’s not a surprise that he was able to accomplish some of the things he was able to do.”

Those accomplishments his senior season: All-Nebraska in football. Two-time state wrestling champion. Made the all-time charts in the 100 meters. Accepted a football scholarship to Montana.

“What will stick with me," Hall said, “is just how he was able to excel in all three sports and at a very high level. Probably for me, this is one of the most talented athletes I’ve had the pleasure to coach.”

Genatone’s family moved to North Platte from Casper, Wyoming, in 2020. It was tough to make a first impression.

Their first visit to the school was under COVID-19 circumstances. No chance to meet classmates.

“It made it super challenging on both ends," Rice said.

North Platte was a little smaller than Casper, where Genatone attended Natrona County High. But he liked the “small-town kind of atmosphere, and my first impression was just everyone was just so nice and welcoming.”

“When I first got here, everyone wanted me to be here," he said. “So that was very helpful in that transition moving during quarantine and all that sort of stuff.”

It started with football, he said, where there was a sense of brotherhood at North Platte. “Everyone was there for one another, and when I came in, they absorbed me into the family.

“It was a really, really good experience, too. Because a lot of places, they don't really interact with a new kid or bring him in, but I just came in like I'd been there the whole time. That was just a really good feeling, especially after moving around a lot.”

Casper had been the longest stay for Al and Kristin Genatone’s family.

His parents met in high school in Kennewick, Washington. Kristin ran on two state champion relay teams, and Al was a three-sport athlete (Vince did the same three sports) who went on to start at linebacker for Washington State. He entered college coaching after graduation, then joined the Army.

The Genatones packed up for Fort Benning in Georgia then for Fort Polk in Louisiana for Ranger School. He was in the 10th Mountain Division, served in Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star.

When Al returned stateside, some college buddies told him they had a job for him in Wyoming. In Casper for seven years, he became friends with neurosurgeon Wayne Warren while working in spinal product sales. When the doctor moved his practice to North Platte, he suggested the Genatones follow him.

Sophomore year for Vince was a mixed bag.

He was hurt early in football season, the bone pulling away from his femur. A freak injury, he said. He made it back for Natrona County’s last playoff game, then wrestled and was a state runner-up.

Then came junior year, when he made more than 100 tackles, won the Class A 195-pound wrestling title and ran a 10.87 in the 100. That was a prelude to his all-around success in 2021-22.

He rarely left the field in football, making 136 tackles while rushing for 911 yards and 13 touchdowns in a 7-4 season that ended with a 35-34 quarterfinal loss to Omaha North. Back-to-back seven-win seasons for the Bulldogs hadn’t happened for almost 20 years.

“That’s a testament to all the hard work that we’ve been putting in and especially those guys in my class that were there all four years," Genatone said. “It started with them.”

In wrestling, he said what he learned as a junior from a two-time state champ Gavyn Brauer carried over when it was his turn to be a leader.

“He knew the work needed to get there. And he just kind of helped mold me into the wrestler that I became," said Genatone, whose record with the Bulldogs was 104-4. “Not very many guys get to go one-on-one with a state champ every single day in practice. That was a really good experience for me.

"I just kind of took that same energy into the next season, helping my teammates out every way possible, and luckily all the pieces fell where they needed to for me to win the second state title.”

After not qualifying for the 100 final at the 2021 state meet, he rebounded with a chart-making track season. In a memorable district final, he broke the school record with a 10.50 that tied for sixth on the all-time charts. And took third.

Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central won in 10.43 and Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman was next in 10.46.

“That was just crazy," Genatone said. “Not many people can say they ran a 10.5 100 and got third. Those guys are so competitive and they’re just good people, too.”

At state it was the same 1-2-3 order in the 100. He picked up a silver from the 400 relay, which broke the school record with a 42.10 and was .10 from making the all-time chart. It was a pieced-together unit after two of the four runners hurt hamstrings during the year and one wasn’t able to run at state.

Genatone waited until after wrestling season to sign with Montana.

South Dakota State, Southern Mississippi, North Dakota and Northern Arizona also offered, and Nebraska was among the other FBS schools that showed interest. FCS Montana was 10-3 last season and should start the preseason in some top fives.

“Once I went to Montana, I absolutely knew that was the place I wanted to go," he said. “I remember talking to my dad on the way back. I just had this gut feeling that that's the place that I wanted to be. And so I called Coach that night when I got home from a visit and I told him that I was committed and that was where I wanted to go.”

Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck expressed his excitement for bringing in Genatone. And that was pre-10.50.

“Vince comes from a football family and has a lot of Montana roots in his extended family. He’s a really athletic guy," Hauck said in press release. “In track, he ran a 10.87 in the 100-meter last year. I don't know how many state wrestling champs around the nation have also run a 10.87. So, we're excited about Vince and he's got a chance to be a very dynamic player for us.”

Genatone said he has been blessed, and is thankful for the support of his parents. His dad coached him in football from second grade to middle school, then was an assistant for the Bulldogs.

“Dad’s always been in my corner during wrestling. Pushed me up, all that sort of stuff," said Vince, who also has a sister, Madison, who is in basketball and track at North Platte. “My mom has always been right there. She’s made breakfast for me almost every single morning, just trying to get me to gain weight. I definitely wouldn’t be here with them pushing me and helping me with everything along the way.”

Genatone was selected as athlete of the year from a set of finalists that included multisport athletes Trevor Brown of Waverly, Gage Griffith of Aurora and Koa McIntyre of Fremont Bergan; wrestler Garrett Grice of Bellevue East; and swimmer Nate Germonprez of Omaha Westside.

North Platte has had one other athlete of the year, Danny Woodhead in 2004. The year Genatone was born.

Vince has heard stories about the retired NFL running back, and said he would like to meet him.

“I know that there's a lot of great athletes in Nebraska, a lot," Genatone said. “And so to be chosen, I’m just very humbled.”

That’s a lasting impression, as well.

