Auburn returns to boys state basketball tournament with win at raucous home gym

AUBURN, Neb. — Someone had to leave disappointed.

Either it was going to be Auburn, the Class C-1 state champion the past three years, or Central City, seeking its first trip to Lincoln in 75 years.

It ended up being Central City.

Auburn, with only two regulars back from last season, changes faces but runs the same plays, runs the same defenses. Shoot some 3s, drive and dump into the post. And keep winning.

The C-1 No. 6 Bulldogs (23-3) got 16 points from their latest inside force, 6-foot-4 Skylar Roybal, and never trailed in the second half for a 41-37 home victory in the C1-5 district final.

With so much at stake, the full Auburn gym rocked with noise all game long. The scoring table crew said it reminded them of how it was in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It was nice to play at home,’’ said Jim Weeks, who’s sharing the coaching duties with son Jackson. “I think that maybe gives you a point or two.”

He coached like it was the state tournament, with much nervous energy.

“They’d won 16 in a row,’’ Weeks sad. “They’re really good and they’re young. So it was a big game.”

Ryan Dixon, who with Ryan Binder are the starting seniors, said he didn’t sense that much pressure on the Bulldogs.

“We had a strong game plan and three days of hard practices,’’ Dixon said. “We have harder practices than anybody in the state.”

He said Auburn was most concerned about taking away sophomore Ayden Zikmund, who still led the Bulldogs with 14, and junior Kenai Kearney, with nine.

The Bison were tied at 19 late in the first half before 6-5 Bret Baltensperger, a starter before getting hurt, had a 3-point play for a 22-19 halftime lead. After Ryan Binder’s 3 came following a scoreless first four minutes of the second half, Central City never had the ball in a one-possession game.

No. 10 Central City will have all but senior starter Seth Glass back for coach B.J. Blase next season as he tries to break his hometown team’s long qualifying drought. Watch out for them in 2022-23.

After playing their district final last year at a neutral site, the Bulldogs relished the opportunity to stay put.

“We got to play on our home court one last time before going up to the big stage,’’ Dixon said.

Class A semifinals

All 14 home teams won Monday night, with the top seeds in each district hosting finals on Wednesday. All seven games will be played at Metro Conference schools.

District 1

No. 3 Millard North 68, Bellevue East 33: David Harmon had 19 points, Jaxson Page and Nick Dolezal 14 and Creighton-bound Jasen Green with 10 for the 22-2 Mustangs.

Omaha North 68, Kearney 48: Mason Strong had 22 points and nine rebounds and Rondale Thomas 16 points for 15-10 North. Jackson Mundorf and Parker Wise led 12-11 Kearney with 14 apiece.

District 2

No. 1 Bellevue West 87, Norfolk 30: West was 18 of 35 on 3s, with Jackson Stueve 5 of 8 for a team-high 15 points. Josiah Dotzler and Jadyn Cascio Jensen each chipped in 12 points​. No Thunderbird played more than 15 minutes.

Millard South 58, North Platte 42: Austin Trotter had 17 points, Lance Rucker 16 and Will Cooper 12 as Millard South (13-1) won on the road.

District 3

No. 2 Omaha Westside 69, Columbus 26: Tate Odvody, Reggie Thomas and Kevin Stubblefield each had 12 for the 23-2 Warriors.

Lincoln East 67, Millard West 36: Carter Tempelmeyer had 21 points and Brayden McPhail 10 points and five assists for 14-8 Lincoln East.

District 4

Omaha Central 71, Omaha Benson 42: Jay Dawson had 20 points and PJ Davis 15 points for the 19-6 Eagles.

No. 9 Elkhorn South 71, Papillion-La Vista 57: Henry Burt’s 19 points and 13 from Alec Noonan helped the Storm (15-8) overcome 32 from Luke Lindenmeyer of Papio (10-13) and 15 from Ben Boudreau.

District 5

No. 4 Gretna 50, Fremont 42: The Dragons improved to 17-6. Fremont finished 9-15.

No. 10 (Class A) Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 52: Never trailing, the Silver Hawks (16-7) got 17 points from Grant Mielak, 13 from Rylan Smith and 12 from Lukas Helms against South (10-13).

District 6

No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Omaha Bryan 36: Martel Evans was 13 of 15 at the line and had 19 points for 16-7 Prep.

Lincoln Northeast 47, Grand Island 37: The Rockets (18-6) used balanced scoring with no one in double digits. Virginia-bound Isaac Traudt hurt an ankle in the first half. Without him, the Islanders (10-13) fell behind 20-13. He came back in the second half and finished with 13. Andy Poss led Grand Island with 15.

District 7

No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South 66, Lincoln North Star 49: Bryson Bahl scored 19 points and Daniel Brocaille added 13 for the Titans (16-7).

No. 10 Lincoln Pius X 69, Lincoln Southeast 37: The Thunderbolts (17-7) had four in double figures — Jack Hastreiter with 15, Sam Hastreiter 13, Jackson Kessler 13 and Jared Bohrer 11

Other classes

CLASS C-1

No. 9 Fort Calhoun (20-5) ended the longest gap between state tournament appearances — 99 years — with a 48-44 win over No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (21-4) in the C1-8 final at Broken Bow. Sophomore guard Grayson Bouwman made the two clinching free throws and Carsen Schwarz had 20 points.

C1-3 — No. 2 Kearney Catholic 77, Chadron 37: The Stars (24-1) started the second half with a 20-point lead.

C1-4 — No. 5 Omaha Concordia 63, Wood River 27: The Mustangs (22-3) led 33-6 at halftime.

CLASS C-2

C2-4 — No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Heartland 41: Isaac Herbek’s 17 points and Gil Jengmer’s 15 led the defending champions (22-3). Trev Peters’ 13 points came in the second half for Heartland (15-9).

C2-7 — No. 2 Howells-Dodge 63, Cross County 47: The Jaguars (23-3) led by only five in the third quarter before a 7-0 run.

CLASS D-1

D1-3 — No. 10 Nebraska City Lourdes 67, No. 4 Ainsworth 52: The Knights (15-10) qualified for the first time since 2019.

D1-6 — No. 7 Burwell 57, Blue Hill 50: The Longhorns (24-3) return to the state tournament.

CLASS D-2

D2-6 — Osceola 61, BDS 38: Kale Gustafson’s 21 points led the 21-5 Bulldogs’ return to the state tournament.

Tuesday’s district finals

The rest of the district finals in Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will be played Tuesday.

CLASS C-2

C2-3 — North Central (14-9) at No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic (22-4), 6 p.m.: North Central has not been to state. Cedar was fourth in 2021.

C2-8 — No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia (18-7) at No. 8 Amherst (21-4), 7: St. Cecilia last was at state in 2018, Amherst the year before that. St. Cecilia beat the Broncos 48-36 in a holiday tournament third-place game.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 — Ansley-Litchfield (17-7) vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2), 7:30 at Cozad: Rematch from last year’s first round at state, which St. Pat’s won 59-47.

D1-2 — No. 9 Johnson-Brock (16-9) vs. No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton (22-3), 6 at Kearney High: DCS is trying to end a five-year absence from state. Johnson-Brock went three years in a row, winning in 2019, before missing out last year.

D1-7 — No. 5 Riverside (19-6) vs. Walthill (18-5), 6:30 p.m. at Madison: Walthill, which is on a six-game winning streak, went to state last year. Riverside played on Saturday at state from 2015-19, but hasn’t been back since.

D1-8 — Mead (15-10) vs. Leyton (18-4), 5 p.m. at Cozad: Leyton hasn’t been to state since 2014. Mead’s lineup has new faces because of injuries. The Raiders haven’t qualified since making it three in a row in 2018.

CLASS D-2

D2-2 — Lawrence-Nelson (12-11) vs. No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (21-5), 7 at Diller: Sacred Heart is the defending D-2 champion and is on an 11-game winning streak. The visiting Raiders have one win against a team with a winning record.

D2-3 — Hay Springs (14-11) vs. No. 9 Hyannis (22-3), 7. MT at Alliance: Hyannis was last at state in 2002, Hay Springs in 2010. Hyannis defeated the Hawks 69-50 on Feb. 4.

D2-4 — Paxton (13-9) vs. No. 4Wynot (22-2), 6 at Grand Island Central Catholic: Paxton coach Jody Rhodes has announced his retirement. This would be his 14th team at state since 1993. Wynot has won six in a row this season and not lost in D-2. It went to state last year.

D2-5 — No. 10 Shelton (18-7) vs. No. 7 Medicine Valley (19-4), 7 p.m. at Lexington. A long drought will end. Shelton last qualified in 1995, Medicine Valley in 2000.

D2-7 — No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (16-7) vs. No. 2 Lincoln Parkview (17-6), 6:30 at York College: Parkview beat the Flyers 60-49 in subdistricts. Both teams were at state last year, with Parkview the D-2 runner-up.

D2-8 — No. 8 Mullen (17-8) vs. Potter-Dix (20-3), 7 p.m. at Hershey: Potter-Dix last was at state in 2008. Mullen has been there four of the past five seasons.

