Aurora, Elkhorn each have 'high expectations' for Class B state football final

"We have high expectations every year, no matter what classification we're in," Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. "We played a real hard schedule — eight of the nine teams we played were in the playoffs. It hardened us, it made us better. We learned what we had to do to be successful."

Peterson thinks his offense found its identity midseason, when the Huskies beat McCook and Hastings in back-to-back weeks. He said his offensive line has been good while the offense is producing more explosive plays.

Mack Owens, who took over as the team's No. 1 running back in early October, ran for four touchdowns against Hastings and has 1,104 yards this season.

"He seems to get better the more touches he gets," Peterson said.

And Ethan Shaw, in his first season as starting quarterback, has grown into that position, rushing for 1,033 yards and passing for 1,850.

Peterson said slowing down Elkhorn back Aiden Young will be one of the keys for his defense. Young has rushed for 1,376 yards.

The Antlers are 10-2 after going 3-6 the past two seasons in Class A.

"It was a good learning experience for us," Wortman said. "I think we got a lot out of it."