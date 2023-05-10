Certain factors can turn up the pressure on teams in the postseason. Factors like being the top seed, being undefeated, having never won a state title among others.

Some teams could fold under that pressure — but Bennington was not one of them. The Class B No. 1 Badgers turned in a 6-1 win Wednesday over Conestoga in the first round of the boys soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

“(Our players) have got great intensity, they got a great focus, and they really want it,” Bennington coach Nick Nyman said. “And that’s been evident all seasonlong. I mean, the effort they put out on that field, whether it’s in season or out, it’s been fantastic.”

The Badgers (18-0) controlled midfield, quickly advancing toward Conestoga’s box and sending the ball in toward goal using sharp crosses and over-the-top passes. Time and again, a teammate was waiting to put it in the net.

“We spread the ball wide really well, switched the field a lot,” senior Kai Olbrich said. “I just liked how we were so quick on the ball.”

Austin Kaiser started the scoring in the 11th minute.

The ball came in from just outside the box to a mosh pit of waiting players, and Kaiser get his foot on it to roll it back to the near post and in.

Seven minutes later, Kaiser scored his second goal of the game, controlling a beautiful ball over defenders and firing it into the back of the net.

The Badgers broke through for the third time in the 24th minute after Caden Boyer sent one into the edge of the 6-yard box and Olbrich scored with a header to the far post. Olbrich scored again eight minutes later on an assist from Ayo-Oluwa Makinde.

Makinde scored his own goal two minutes into the second half. He later notched his second assist with a nice ball to the middle of the box that was finished off by Kaiser to complete his hat trick.

The Cougars (13-5) couldn't get much offense going but converted on their best chance, a clean shot from Jack Welch on an assist from Jayden Widler in the second half.

Now Bennington moves on to Saturday’s semifinal, where it will play Schuyler or South Sioux City for a berth in the title match.

“I think just the play we’ve had so far this year honestly takes the pressure off,” Olbrich said. “Because I know we’re good enough to do whatever we need to do to win. I think this game today shows that we’re about it this year and the goal is obviously to make it all the way to the final.”

