Certain factors can turn up the pressure on teams in the postseason. Factors like being the top seed, being undefeated, having never won a state title among others.
Some teams could fold under that pressure — but Bennington was not one of them. The Class B No. 1 Badgers turned in a 6-1 win Wednesday over Conestoga in the first round of the boys soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
“(Our players) have got great intensity, they got a great focus, and they really want it,” Bennington coach Nick Nyman said. “And that’s been evident all seasonlong. I mean, the effort they put out on that field, whether it’s in season or out, it’s been fantastic.”
The Badgers (18-0) controlled midfield, quickly advancing toward Conestoga’s box and sending the ball in toward goal using sharp crosses and over-the-top passes. Time and again, a teammate was waiting to put it in the net.
“We spread the ball wide really well, switched the field a lot,” senior Kai Olbrich said. “I just liked how we were so quick on the ball.”
Austin Kaiser started the scoring in the 11th minute.
The ball came in from just outside the box to a mosh pit of waiting players, and Kaiser get his foot on it to roll it back to the near post and in.
Seven minutes later, Kaiser scored his second goal of the game, controlling a beautiful ball over defenders and firing it into the back of the net.
The Badgers broke through for the third time in the 24th minute after Caden Boyer sent one into the edge of the 6-yard box and Olbrich scored with a header to the far post. Olbrich scored again eight minutes later on an assist from Ayo-Oluwa Makinde.
Makinde scored his own goal two minutes into the second half. He later notched his second assist with a nice ball to the middle of the box that was finished off by Kaiser to complete his hat trick.
The Cougars (13-5) couldn't get much offense going but converted on their best chance, a clean shot from Jack Welch on an assist from Jayden Widler in the second half.
Now Bennington moves on to Saturday’s semifinal, where it will play Schuyler or South Sioux City for a berth in the title match.
“I think just the play we’ve had so far this year honestly takes the pressure off,” Olbrich said. “Because I know we’re good enough to do whatever we need to do to win. I think this game today shows that we’re about it this year and the goal is obviously to make it all the way to the final.”
Nebraska high school girls soccer state tournament bracket
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3
From left: South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, Nathan Aldana, Eban Avalos-Mariscal, and David Ochoa Arenas celebrate a first-half goal by Avalos-Mariscal against Schuyler during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo does a flip after scoring his first goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga's Samarion Henry, left, tries to kick the ball past Bennington's Jase Backlund during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cohen Trotter, left, and Conestoga's Noah Simones fight for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla , left, tries to kick the ball away from Schuyler's Jose Cruz during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, left, tries to keep Schuyler's Victor Alonzo off the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Victor Alonzo, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Adrian Montes during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla, center, and Eddie Vargas react to a first-half goal against Schuyler being waived off during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 2
Lincoln Southwest's Claire Kriss (14) celebrates with her team after her penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) battle for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Lucy McCabe (24) goes up for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) chases the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Abby Hutteger (12) gets caught between Lincoln East's Bella Bingham (25) and Keely Yager (17) in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) and Millard West's Alyssa French (26) eye the ball in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Maya Stevenson (17) gets ahead of Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) kicks the ball away from Lincoln Pius X's Bree Korta (27) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Katrina Avila (9) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kiersten Runge (12) keeps the ball from Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKennah West (23) kicks the ball toward teammate Katrina Avila (9) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Mallory Arehart (8) controls the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Sydney Schmidt (50) hugs teammate Bree Korta (27) after Korta missed a penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside mobs Addison Kasel, pink headband, while celebrating a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Brooklynn Holloway, left, and Gretna's Olivia Hannesson race for the ball during a Class A Girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge collides with Omaha Westside keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge, left, tries to get a shot past Omaha Westside's Anna Porter, center and the keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, kicks the ball away from Omaha Marian's Jane Peterson during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney grabs a shot by Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Sydney Hagen, right, tries to keep Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington off the ball during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Alayna Hauser, center, and Anna Bragg celebrate a goal by Paige Miller in the second half against Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham left, celebrates with Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington falls down in the second half against Omaha Westside during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, and Omaha Marian's McKenna Stover kick the ball at the same time during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Westside's Elizabeth Nilius, Nora Johnson and Rebecca Nilius celebrate a goal by Johnson against Omaha Marian during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
