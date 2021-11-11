 Skip to main content
Ava LeGrand, Bekka Allick named first team All-Americans
VOLLEYBALL

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South and Bekka Allick of Waverly have been named first-team All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Lincoln Southwest’s Shaylee Myers was named to the second team while Gretna’s Skylar McCune and Elkhorn South’s Kylie Weeks earned third-team honors.

LeGrand, a Kansas State signee, finished with 1,109 assists while helping the 40-0 Titans capture the Class A title. She also had 361 digs and 98 kills.

Nebraska signee Allick had 442 kills, 341 digs and 50 blocks for the Class B Vikings.

Myers, a Fresno State signee, had 489 kills for the Silver Hawks.

Creighton signee McCune had 469 kills for the Dragons and Arkansas signee Weeks had 409 for the Storm.

Honorable mention selections were Omaha Skutt outside hitter Ava Heyne, Superior outside hitter Shayla Meyer and Elkhorn South setter Madi Woodin.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

