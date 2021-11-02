Ava LeGrand is hoping to finish off her family's volleyball legacy with a state title

This year’s state volleyball tournament has been on Ava LeGrand’s mind a long time.
A long time.
Papillion-La Vista South’s senior setter said the foundation for this year’s success goes back to the 2020 Class A state final, when the Titans were swept by Elkhorn South.
“That loss has been a huge motivator for us,” LeGrand said. “I’m pretty sure we hate to lose more than we love to win.”
Papio South has not lost since that setback, rattling off 37 straight victories. The Titans, ranked third nationally, will carry that perfect record into the state tourney that begins Wednesday at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LeGrand’s laser focus on her school’s success has deep family roots. Older sisters Raegan and Mara also were standouts for the Titans, and Ava is the last of the volleyball trio.
“I’m proud to have that last name,” she said. “About the only advice they’ve given me this week is to compete and have fun.”
LeGrand earned All-Nebraska recognition as a sophomore, helping Papio South defeat Gretna in five sets for the championship. It was the fourth state title for the Titans and the first since the school won three straight from 2010-2012 with future Nebraska players Kadie and Amber Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter.
“We all know about the history here,” LeGrand said. “One of my sisters won a championship and the other was a runner-up, so getting to state is something that’s expected.”
That 2011 state championship Titans’ squad is the last Class A team to finish undefeated. This year’s version is trying to equal that mark, and it’s a goal the team embraces.
“We definitely talk about it, but it’s not something we dwell on,” coach Katie Tarman said. “There are outside distractions that go with success, but we say that pressure is a privilege.”
LeGrand agrees.
“Being unbeaten comes along with the season we’re having,” she said. “But at this point, we feel like we’re 0-0 and these last three matches are all that matter.”
The 6-foot LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, is the key player in the Papio South attack. She has exactly 1,000 assists, but that’s only part of the story.
She also has 315 digs, 95 kills, 37 blocks and 36 aces. In short, she’s a player who can hurt opponents in several ways.
“She’s our driving force,” Tarman said. “She’s the quarterback of the team who has special abilities.”
Tarman added some of those abilities don’t show up on any stat sheet.
“She has a way of being demanding but being very caring at the same time,” she said. “The other girls respect her for that.”
LeGrand runs a balanced offense that features five hitters with at least 100 kills. Leading the way are junior Stella Adeyemi (341) and sophomore Lauren Medeck (338).
Other key attackers are senior Emma O’Neill (151 kills), sophomore Morgan Bode (139) and junior Shealie Wiebers (118). Middle hitter O’Neill leads the team in blocks with 56 while senior libero Harlei Cole has a team-high 444 digs.
The only unbeaten team left in the state, Papio South had lost just two sets all year until the late-season Metro Conference tournament. The Titans dropped two more — one against Gretna and another against Omaha Westside — that some might perceive as a possible sign of weakness.
Tarman sees those setbacks as a blessing.
“Those matches had us feeling pressure that we’ve rarely felt this year,” she said. “I also think we learn from any losses and that it’s going to make us stronger at state.”
LeGrand said she is hoping to end her senior year in the best way possible, finishing off the family’s volleyball legacy with a state title.
“This season has been so fun and I’m taking everything in one last time,” she said. “We’ve pressed our foot on the gas all year and haven’t let up, and we’re not about to stop now.”