Ava LeGrand is hoping to finish off her family's volleyball legacy with a state title

“She has a way of being demanding but being very caring at the same time,” she said. “The other girls respect her for that.”

LeGrand runs a balanced offense that features five hitters with at least 100 kills. Leading the way are junior Stella Adeyemi (341) and sophomore Lauren Medeck (338).

Other key attackers are senior Emma O’Neill (151 kills), sophomore Morgan Bode (139) and junior Shealie Wiebers (118). Middle hitter O’Neill leads the team in blocks with 56 while senior libero Harlei Cole has a team-high 444 digs.

The only unbeaten team left in the state, Papio South had lost just two sets all year until the late-season Metro Conference tournament. The Titans dropped two more — one against Gretna and another against Omaha Westside — that some might perceive as a possible sign of weakness.

Tarman sees those setbacks as a blessing.

“Those matches had us feeling pressure that we’ve rarely felt this year,” she said. “I also think we learn from any losses and that it’s going to make us stronger at state.”

LeGrand said she is hoping to end her senior year in the best way possible, finishing off the family’s volleyball legacy with a state title.