Avante Dickerson, state's No. 1 prospect, still weighing options, Westside coach says

"Some kids just aren't ready (in December)," Froendt said. "Obviously a lot either are or feel pressure to be, because there's no question there's pressure to sign early. Everyone wants the kids to be done, out of school and move right onto campus (in January).

"But he just wasn't sure. He wanted to go see — he's only seen Nebraska. He wanted a chance to go see Minnesota. If he has to go up there on a weekend and maybe walk around the buildings, that's maybe what they're going to try to do. He wants to do that and maybe one other place. That's still where he is."

Meanwhile, rumors abound. Nebraska fan message boards seem to lean on Dickerson joining NU, where his close friend Koby Bretz is going. Froendt indicated he's even heard college coaches tell him what they're hearing about it.

When one of the nation's top remaining prospects still hasn't signed, that's what can happen. But Dickerson, Froendt said, is still sorting through his options.

"He's just not ready," Froendt said. "There's nothing more diabolical than that. Everybody wants to put a narrative on it. He just wasn't ready, because he hadn't seen everything yet, and that scared him a little bit."

