Ayo Makinde had a hat trick and teammate Austin Kaiser had a goal and two assists as Class B No. 1 Bennington remained unbeaten on the season with a 4-1 win over fourth-ranked Schuyler in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts the Badgers into Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. championship match, the first finals appearance in program history.

Makinde scored twice in the first half, then added his state-leading 39th of the season shortly after the break to seal the win and the season’s scoring title.

Schuyler’s Jose Cruz scored late in the first half to bring his team within 2-1 at the break. He finishes his junior season with 37 goals.

Schuyler (15-3) 1 0 - 1

Bennington (19-0) 2 2 - 4

GOALS: S, Jose Cruz; B, Ayo Makinde 3, Austin Kaiser.

