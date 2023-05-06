A hat trick by Ayo Makinde and a pair of assists from teammates Kai Olbrich and Dylan Young were more than enough for the top team in Class B to advance.

Makinde and his 35 goals — second in Class B — will buoy a Badgers bunch trying to take the step at state. Bennington has reached the semifinals each of the last two seasons, losing to eventual champion Skutt in 2021 and by one score to Lexington a year ago.

Omaha Skutt 2, Mount Michael 0

Blake Pflaum scored on a free kick with 13 minutes to play and Aidan Trumm added an insurance goal six minutes later, enough late offense for the second-ranked SkyHawks to break through for the win.

Skutt will be looking to become the first boys team in Nebraska history to win a fourth straight state soccer title.

South Sioux City 1, Crete 0

An Eban Avalos first-half goal was all the office needed for the third-ranked Cardinals, who won for the 14th time in their last 15 matches.

It’s a return trip to the state tournament for South Sioux City, which won the 2018 state title.

Schuyler 3, Scottsbluff 1

Jose Cruz scored twice in the second half and the fourth-ranked Warriors came from behind for the win.

Cruz pushed his Class B leading goal total to 36, scoring the game-winner three minutes after the break, then added an insurance score in the final minute to lift Schuyler.

After reaching the state tournament seven of eight years, next week’s appearance will be the first since 2018 for the Warriors.

Columbus Scotus 2, Hastings 0

Goals from Trenton Cielocha and Alex Zoucha lifted the sixth-ranked Shamrocks to the win.

It will be back-to-back state tournament appearances for Scotus, which won three straight state titles between 2014 and 2016.