B district soccer finals will go a long way in determining state tournament pairings for all classes

Omaha Bryan’s pairing for its first-round game Tuesday in the Class A boys soccer tournament depends on one of Saturday’s Class B district finals.

Columbus Scotus was one of the Bears’ regular-season opponents. The Shamrocks visit Grand Island Northwest in the B-6 final. Northwest (13-3) lost 1-0 to Scotus (12-4) during the regular season.

If Northwest wins, Scotus changes in the NSAA point standings from a Division 1 team (winning percentage of .750 or higher) to a Division 2 team. That would drop Bryan in the seedings from No. 5 to No. 6. The Bears (13-5) would play No. 3 seed Papillion-La Vista South (15-4) in the 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

If Scotus wins, Bryan as the No. 5 seed would play No. 4 Lincoln East at 2 p.m.

Likewise, Lincoln Southwest (12-3) also doesn’t yet know its seed and pairing. If Northwest wins, the Silver Hawks draw Lincoln East. If Scotus wins, they face Papio South.

Bryan qualified for only the second time in school history. The Bears defeated Lincoln Southeast 3-2 on Thursday. All the goals came in the first half, with Francisco Barajas-Castro’s breakaway standing up as the match-winning goal.

The Bears defeated the state tournament’s top three seeds – Gretna, Prep and Papio South – during the season and comes to state on a seven-match winning streak after a 6-5 start.

“We figured it out that we can stay with the best of them,’’ Bears coach Daniel Vasquez said Thursday night.

Two Class A boys pairings appear set. Gretna (17-2) will play Millard South (11-6) at noon Tuesday and Omaha Creighton Prep (16-2) sees rival Omaha Westside (13-4) at 5 p.m. Millard South is the wild-card team in the field of otherwise district champions.

Monday’s Class A girls first-round pairings appear to be Gretna (18-0) vs. Elkhorn South (11-5) at noon, Lincoln Southwest (13-2) vs. Lincoln East (13-2) at 2, Lincoln Southeast (14-1) vs. Westside (12-5) at 5 and Omaha Marian (16-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (11-4) at 7.

Class B’s district finals are elimination games. The 16 winners – eight boys, eight girls -- will be seeded for first-round state games Wednesday for girls and Thursday for boys.

Class B boys district finals Saturday

B-1 Elkhorn (5-10) at Omaha Skutt (13-3), 1 p.m.

B-2 South Sioux City (7-8) at Lexington (16-2), 1 p.m.

B-3 Kearney Catholic (8-4) at Bennington (15-2), 11 a.m.

B-4 Norris (9-8) at Scottsbluff (12-4), 11 a.m. MT

B-5 Crete (10-5) at Waverly (13-2), 1 p.m.

B-6 Columbus Scotus (12-4) at Grand Island Northwest (13-3), 11 a.m.;

B-7 Elkhorn North (9-7) at Nebraska City (9-4), 1 p.m.

B-8 Elkhorn Mount Michael (9-7) at Ralston (12-3), 12:30 p.m.

Class B girls district finals Saturday

B-1 Conestoga (9-7) at Omaha Skutt (13-2), 11 a.m.

B-2 Hastings (8-8) at Norris (16-1), 10 a.m.

B-3 Omaha Roncalli (8-8) at Omaha Duchesne (14-3), 11 a.m.

B-4 Scottsbluff (10-6) at Columbus Scotus (14-2), noon CT

B-5 Platteview (11-5) at Grand Island Northwest (14-2), 9 a.m.

B-6 Blair (7-8) at Bennington (12-5), 9 a.m.

B-7 Elkhorn (9-9) at Lincoln Lutheran/RC (10-4), 1 p.m.

B-8 Elkhorn North (9-7) vs. Omaha Mercy (12-7) at College of St. Mary, 11 a.m.​

