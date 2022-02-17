'Band of brothers': O'Neill wrestling honors former Eagle at state wrestling tournament

“Love ya.”

It was always the last thing friends and family heard from Caden Moore every time before he hung up the phone.

Brady Thompson calls it Moore’s motto. And he’d do just about anything to hear it again.

“He was just a spunky little,” Thompson said before stopping and changing thoughts, “You couldn’t keep him contained.”

Thompson and his O’Neill teammates wore t-shirts with Moore’s familiar farewell Thursday at the state wrestling tournament, honoring the former Eagle that unexpectedly died in November.

“They’re a band of brothers,” O’Neill head coach Bryan Corkle said. “He wanted us to be in the hunt down here. He loved those boys. That’s just who Caden was.”

He never won an individual state title of his own, finishing second and third in a pair of tournament appearances. But he was as big of a supporter of the program as there was. And that, in some ways, might be the best definition of Moore, who went on to wrestle in college at Northern State.

He was the perfect teammate.

Moore would come back from college and get to teaching. He’d spend hours in the O’Neill wrestling room, drilling technique. Heck, even Corkle learned a thing or two.

Thompson’s older brother Bailey was a two-time state champion and a close friend of Moore’s. He watched on as a youngster as the two wrestled at the state tournament.

Both he and Corkle admit that there was a stretch after Moore’s death that felt like they were sleepwalking through things. Practices lacked the focus. The wrestling room, and all its memories of Moore, was simultaneously the only place they wanted to be and a source of such pain.

Corkle credits Moore’s parents, who were at the CHI Health Center for Thursday’s opening rounds, for setting the example. He said the team has “found comfort” in how they’ve handled the loss.

“You fight on because you have to,” Corkle said.

Corkle actually sees a lot of the 2015 team — a group that gave O’Neill its first team title — in this year’s bunch.

Much like that tournament, few are giving the fourth-ranked Eagles much of a chance to win it all in Class C. And that’s just fine, Thompson said.

“I know we’re kind of the underdogs, but in our heads we’re the favorites,” he said. “Our goal is to win the whole thing. Anything shy of that would be a disappointment for us.”

The top-ranked Thompson punched his ticket into Friday night’s semifinals with a pair of wins that Moore would have appreciated.

First was a 13-2 major decision over Isaac Kult of Yutan in the opening round. Then came a quarterfinal pin of St. Paul’s Owen Sack. Third-ranked William Poppe of Crofton-Bloomfield awaits in the semifinals.

Thompson is one of four Eagles that remained unbeaten after two rounds of wrestling. He and returning champion Ty Rainforth, who notched a pair of pins Thursday, give O’Neill a 1-2 punch that few in the state can contend with.

“They’ve been doing this together since they were little kids,” Corkle said of the duo. “When it comes to wrestling, they’re two peas in a pod.”

O’Neill finished Thursday in No. 5 spot in the team race, 30 points behind top-ranked David City Aquinas.

Corkle and company know they face an uphill battle on Friday and into Saturday. But they’re certainly not conceding.

It wouldn’t be very “Caden-like”, as Corkle put it.

“He was a special soul,” he said. “I think everyone that knew him well is going to take a piece of him for the rest of their lives.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.