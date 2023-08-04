The baseball teams from Malcolm are on a roll, and the American Legion postseason extended that dominance.

Both Junior and Senior Legion squads, which won Legion championships last year at the Class C level, repeated as champs this summer. Throw in Malcolm’s Class C varsity title in the spring and that makes it five in a row for the Clippers — or the Boats, as the Legion teams are called.

“We’re on a pretty impressive roll here,” Senior Legion coach Tanner Soderberg said. “I know our guys gave it everything they had.”

Malcolm went undefeated through the Class C Senior tourney, defeating Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 6-2 in the final played at Gordon-Rushville. DCB won the championship in 2021 and finished as the runner-up to Malcolm last year.

Connor Zegar picked up the pitching win for the Boats. He threw 104 pitches and struck out 11 in the complete-game, four-hit victory.

“He’s coming off double knee surgery in May,” Soderberg said. “That was a really gutsy performance.”

Garrett England had three RBIs in the final for Malcolm, which will return six starters next summer.

“It was a long, seven-hour bus ride home for us,” Soderberg said. “But it was worth it.”

Plattsmouth wins B

Plattsmouth capped its American Legion season in a way that hasn’t been seen there in almost 40 years.

The Haswell Construction Blue Devils won the Class B Legion title with a 4-2 victory over Wahoo State Bank in the tournament played at Pierce. Plattsmouth last won the title in 1984, one year after finishing as the runner-up.

“It’s really exciting for the entire community,” assistant coach Jim Olsen said. “We’ve been building since we started playing baseball at Plattsmouth.”

Olsen is the coach in the spring while Tim Winters is in charge during the Legion season. The Blue Devils reached the Class C state tournament in the spring but went 0-2, losing to Omaha Roncalli and Wayne.

Plattsmouth went 4-1 in the Legion tourney, losing only to Springfield.

In the championship against Wahoo, Plattsmouth broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the seventh. Caden Hinton had both RBIs, driving in Sam Campin and Gabe Villamonte.

Gage Olsen, the assistant coach’s son, picked up the victory in relief.

“The players on this team have put in lots of time and worked really hard,” Jim Olsen said. “It’s paid off for them.”

Feeling the heat

The final day of the Legion Class A American Division tournament at Bellevue West was played in brutal conditions, with the temperature reaching 98 degrees and the “feels like” temperature that includes humidity topping out at 115.

Still, there was an umpiring job to be done for both games that day.

“It wasn’t very pleasant, and it’s even hotter on the artificial turf,” umpire Chris Franck said. “At least there was just a little breeze from center field and that seemed to help.”

Franck, in his 21st umpiring season, credited tournament director Ken Allred and his crew for doing everything possible to help the umps get through the day.

“We had water and they got us cold towels between innings,” he said. “They also gave us an air-conditioned place to take a shower between games, and that was the biggest thing.”

Joining Franck on that final-day umpiring crew were Neil Hammond, Brandon Moore, Matt Kienow and Brad Tuch.

Wrapping it up

The American Division tourney proved to be the last baseball coaching jobs for Millard North’s Dave Cork and Kearney’s Brad Archer.

Cork stepped down after 22 years while Archer is retiring after 43 years as a Legion coach.

Cork said he was proud of his team that went 8-19 in the spring but bounced back with a 27-13-1 mark in the summer. His Union Pizzeria Mustangs went 1-2 in the division tourney, but that lone victory was a first-round win over eventual state champion Carpet Land (Lincoln East).

“I’m pretty happy with the way our guys competed,” he said. “They showed a lot of character.”

Archer, who will continue as an assistant for the Kearney football team, said he’ll always have fond memories of his baseball coaching career. His Kearney Runza squad went 0-2 at the division tourney, losing to the teams from Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard South.

“There was nothing better than being around these guys year after year because I think it kept me young,” he said. “I have great memories of our players and coaches, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”