Joe Sullivan, a pitcher for the American Legion team from Omaha Northwest, got the most out of the least in a recent start against Millard South.

It took Sullivan only 61 pitches to toss a no-hitter as the Legion Post No. 1 Huskies defeated the Pat Hagge Patriots 3-0.

“It was a legitimate seven-inning no-no,” coach Nick Lovell said. “I couldn’t believe it only took him 61 pitches until I saw the stats afterward.”

Sullivan had a perfect game going until the top of the seventh when he walked the leadoff batter. He bounced back to retire the next three to finish off his gem.

“It was a really cool feeling to be a part of it,” Lovell said. “And to do it against a quality team like Millard South is something special.”

It was the first no-hitter for the Huskies since Brody Leyboldt tossed a perfect game against Omaha Bryan in 2021.

Tournament champs

The squad from Millard South has played well since that no-hit setback, winning the 30-team College World Series Classic on Sunday at Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Patriots posted a 14-6 victory over Gretna.

“That’s an exhausting tourney but it felt really good to win it,” coach Greg Geary said. “We hosted 18 games and played in eight, so that’s a lot of baseball.”

Gretna had defeated four-time national champion Brooklawn (New Jersey) in one semifinal while the squad from Millard South beat Grand Island Home Federal in the other.

Geary said his Legion team, which moved its record to 21-7, has played well this summer after failing to qualify for the state tourney in the spring for the first time since 2008.

“That was a tough spring and it led to a lot of soul searching,” he said. “But we’ve got a revamped team and these guys have a great attitude.”

This is the first season the Patriots are named for Hagge, a former longtime coach and booster of Millard athletics.

Wolves finish second

Equitable Bank Post 211 (Elkhorn North) finished as the runner-up in the other major Legion tournament to take place during the CWS.

The Wolves lost 5-4 to the West Linn (Oregon) Lions in the final of the 36-team Battle of Omaha tourney. The game was played at Omaha Skutt.

Elkhorn North won its second consecutive Class B title in the spring.

Reaching the pinnacle

Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) recently captured the Mike Peterson/Coach K Classic with a 4-3 win over the Omaha Electric Bulldogs (Burke).

The tourney, played in Lincoln, is in memory of two longtime coaches and supporters of Legion baseball. The Coach K is Doug Kaltenberger, former coach at Lincoln Southwest.

Reid Nagel was the winning pitcher and Payton Engelbart got the save.

Corbin Paddack had a two-run single to put the Bulldogs ahead but they couldn’t hold that lead.

Orval Smith changes

This is the end of the line for varsity and Senior Legion baseball at Ralston’s Orval Smith Field.

SOS Heating & Cooling Post 373 (Ralston) will play its final home game at the field this week. The teams will be moving to a new artificial-turf field at Ralston High.

An alumni game is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Orval Smith.

Sams & Briggs game

The second annual Sams & Briggs Midsummer Classic between the Legion teams from Omaha North and Omaha Central was played Thursday night.

The game drew more than 1,000 fans to UNO’s Tal Anderson Field and raised funds in memory of Briggs O’Neill and TreVon Sams. Ten-year-old Briggs, son of Viking coach Todd O’Neill, died in 2021 while Sams, a former Central player and coach, died last year at age 32.

The Eagles squad posted a 3-0 victory.