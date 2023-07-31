Even when he played on a team with a perfect record, Brandon Dahl never participated in an American Legion regional.

The coach of Elkhorn South’s Legion squad — Panneton Dental Group — was a pitcher on the 2005 Millard North varsity squad that went 35-0 to capture the Class A title. But that team lost in the Legion state tourney and stayed home.

That’s not the case for Dahl’s Storm, who will play in the Central Plains Regional that begins Wednesday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“This is something that’s going to be new for all of us,” he said. “We’re excited for the opportunity.”

PDG won the eight-team National Division last week in Hastings before losing 6-5 to the team from Lincoln East in Saturday’s state final. Both teams advanced to the eight-team regional, with the Spartans playing the first game Wednesday and the Storm playing in the nightcap.

“It was two good teams going at it in that final,” Dahl said. “For some of our kids, this will be the last baseball they’ll be playing so what a way to go out.”

The 25-22-1 Storm will play host Rapid City in a 7:15 p.m. game. The Hardhats — all their players wear helmets, even in the field — are a regional regular and won the World Series in 1993.

“We didn’t see any of the teams at our regional this summer,” Dahl said. “But Rapid City has a reputation of always being tough and we’re excited to play them.”

The Storm won the division title with an 11-1 victory over Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X). Dane Mosser was the winning pitcher and three players — Kobe Eikmeier, Jack Ohlrich and Carson Rauner — belted doubles at spacious Duncan Field.

In Saturday’s state final against Carpet Land (East), PDG jumped to a 4-0 lead but couldn’t hold it. The Spartans won the game in the seventh on a bases-loaded hit batsman.

“We would have liked to have won that one,” Dahl said. “But now we’re focused on the regional and playing the best we can.”

Eikmeier and Rauner — the quarterback on the football team — have been the top hitters for the Storm.

Dahl said pitching has been key, and five pitchers have helped carry that load: Mosser, Ohlrich, Oregon commit Michael Meckna, Broc Songster and JT Roy.

“They didn’t give up much in the division tourney,” the coach said. “We definitely feel good about our pitching.”

Dahl said competing this week is another step for the program.

“We had never played for a Legion title and we have never been part of a regional,” he said. “It’s a cool deal for our guys and we’re hoping to build off this run.”

First-round games Wednesday

Williston (N.D.) vs. Carpet Land (Lincoln East), 10:30 a.m.

Fargo (N.D.) vs. St. Michael Mikes (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Eden Prairie (Minn.) vs. Harrisburg (S.D.), 4:30 p.m.

PDG Storm (Elkhorn South) vs. Rapid City (S.D.), 7:15 p.m.