The American Legion baseball team from Millard North is making its coach work just a little bit longer.

The Union Pizzeria Mustangs will head to the state tournament with Dave Cork leading the way. He announced his retirement from coaching a few months ago but said he would guide his Mustangs through one final Legion season.

“They won’t let me retire and I’m OK with that,” he said. “This is a great way for our kids to go out.”

Union Pizzeria will play a first-round Class A tournament game Saturday at Bellevue West in the eight-team American Division. The eight-team National Division also begins play Saturday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

The division champions will play for the state championship July 29 and both will advance to the Central Plains Regional that begins Aug. 2 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The eight regional champions move on to the eight-team Legion World Series that begins Aug. 10 in Shelby, North Carolina.

Cork isn’t alone in seeing his baseball coaching days extended just a little longer. Brad Archer, who guides the Kearney Runza squad that also will be playing Saturday, also announced this will be the end of his 43-year Legion coaching career.

“We played out there this summer and we sat and talked for awhile about finally stepping away,” Cork said. “It’s great that both our teams made it to state.”

Cork, in his 22nd season, went over the 400-win mark for his varsity career this past spring. He has led his summer squad to a 25-11-1 record, though that one tie is a little bothersome.

“I’ve coached in 1,600 games and this is the first tie I’ve ever had,” he said. “It was at a tournament and the host team made the call that the game had to end.”

Cork reminisced about his first Legion squad that won the state title in 2002. The regional was held in North Dakota and after his Mustangs were eliminated, he had to hustle back to Omaha.

He also was the Millard North volleyball coach, and athletic director June Morrissey wanted him back at school for the first day of practice.

“I missed that first day, so one day didn’t seem too bad,” he said. “It was tough pulling double duty back in those days, coaching baseball and volleyball.”

The Mustangs qualified for state this season after a strong showing in the A-4 area tournament. Union Pizzeria won the area title with a 7-4 victory over Millard Sox Gold.

Cork said the championship was a positive for the squad that failed to reach the Class A state tourney in the spring.

“We’ve won a lot of close ones this summer,” he said. “We rallied for three of our four wins in the area tournament so our guys have been showing a lot of fight.”

The coach added the pitching has been solid. That group includes his son Braden, Connor Palmer, Brayden Gum, Evan Hansen, Carter Hunt, Ty Pankonin and T.J. Leiferman.

Conor Michaud leads the offense with a .389 average and 27 RBIs.

“Our pitching and defense have been good and we’re scoring a few more runs than in the spring,” he said. “Put all that together and it’s been a good summer.”

The Mustangs will need to be at their best to survive the tough division that includes teams from Lincoln East, Millard West, Millard South, Omaha Creighton Prep and host Bellevue West.

“A lot of the traditional powers are in our bracket,” Cork said. “We’ve been playing against them for a long time so we’re used to it.”

Lincoln East, sponsored by Carpet Land, won the Class A championship in the spring. The Spartans will be Union Pizzeria’s opening opponent Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cork said competing at state is a great way to finish his Millard North coaching career.

“I’m more happy for the kids because I always want them to experience it,” he said. “This team had something to prove this summer and this is the reward.”

The American Division schedule (at Bellevue West)

Saturday: Judds Brothers Construction (Lincoln Northeast) vs. Wolfe Electric (Millard West), 10 a.m.; Carpet Land (Lincoln East) vs. Union Pizzeria (Millard North), 1 p.m.; Kearney Runza vs. Five Points Bank (Prep), 4 p.m.; Pat Hagge Patriots (Millard South) vs. DC Electric (Bellevue West), 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 and 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (second game to follow, if necessary).​