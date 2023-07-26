The American Legion team from Malcolm is hoping for more smooth sailing when the Class C state tournament begins.

The high school nickname is the Clippers but the Legion squad is the Boats, and they’re riding a wave of momentum. Malcolm won the Legion title in 2022 and also captured the Class C championship in the spring.

“We’ve been on a pretty nice roll,” first-year Legion coach Tanner Soderberg said. “We’re proud of what we’re accomplishing here, and we hope to keep it going.”

The 23-5 Boats will open tourney play Saturday when the double-elimination event begins in Rushville. Malcolm is coming off an undefeated run through the C-4 Area tournament in Wymore.

“Our pitching has been solid and we’ve got the hitting, too,” Soderberg said. “Plus, these guys know how to win.”

After winning the Legion Senior title last season, Malcolm captured the Class C varsity championship with a 3-1 win over Omaha Roncalli. Many of those players are back this summer to try and take home another title.

The Boats’ top pitcher is Maddox Meyer, who is 6-2 with a 1.50 ERA. He has struck out 62 and walked seven in 41 innings.

Soderberg said the senior-to-be is receiving Division I recruiting interest.

“He’s our guy on the mound,” the coach said. “He’s our top pitcher and one of our best hitters.”

Third baseman Mason Wisnieski leads the team in batting at .438. followed by Connor Zegar (.417), Hayden Frank (.412) and Meyer (.391).

Zegar, a former Malcolm player who just completed his freshman year at Buena Vista University, is young enough that he can still play Legion baseball.

Soderberg said navigating the state tourney won’t be easy. The field includes Lincoln Lutheran and Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB), two squads that defeated the Boats this season.

Malcolm beat DCB in the Legion final last year, snapping that team’s two-year state championship run.

“They’re a perennial power,” Soderberg said. “We know that we’re going to have to prove it again as the defending champ.”

Also in the state tourney are Wilber (2017 Legion state runner-up) and Pender (2018 and 2019 runner-up).

“It’s going to be a battle,” Soderberg said. “But I know our guys will be ready.”

Class C state tournament schedule

At Rushville

Saturday: DCB vs. Pender, 10 a.m.; Wilber vs. Malcolm, 1 p.m.; Imperial vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 4; Hartington vs. Gordon-Rushville, 7.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners brackets games at 4 and 7.

Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7.

Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7.

Wednesday: Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow, if necessary).