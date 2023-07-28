A first state championship is on the line Saturday for the American Legion teams from Elkhorn South and Lincoln East.

The final between the division champions of the 16-team Legion tourney — the Panneton Dental Group Storm and the Carpet Land Spartans — will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field.

The Storm will play for their first Legion title after winning the eight-team National Division at Duncan Field in Hastings. Coach Brandon Dahl’s squad avenged an earlier loss in the tournament by defeating Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) 11-1 in Wednesday night’s final.

“This is pretty cool for our program,” he said. “We talked to our guys about making history before that final and the team really came through.”

Dahl said his 25-21-1 squad has overcome several midseason injuries to reach this point.

“To accomplish this after what we’ve been through is something,” he said. “Now we’ll see what happens from here.”

The 44-9 Spartans had a spirited run through the eight-team American Division at Bellevue West. They bounced back after losing in the first round to capture five in a row, capped by an impressive two-win performance on the final day.

With the temperature near 100 degrees, Carpet Land defeated the Pat Hagge Patriots (Millard South) 8-5 on Wednesday. The Spartans then overcame an early four-run deficit in the nightcap to defeat the host Thunderbirds (DC Electric) 11-10.

“We just have undeniable leadership,” coach Mychal Lanik said. “It was gut-check time and our boys deserve all the credit.”

The reward for both teams will be a berth in the eight-team Central Plains Regional that begins Wednesday in Rapid City, South Dakota. That also will be a first for both programs.

“I know the state final is going to be a fun experience for our guys,” Lanik said. “To go out and represent our sponsor for the championship will be special.”

Dahl said it also will be a big moment for his team that went 2-2 at the state tournament in the spring, losing both games to eventual champion Lincoln East.

“We had a big turnover from spring to summer so it’s not really the same team,” he said. “But we’re happy to be in this position and it’s a game we want to win.”

Both coaches said capturing that state final is important but they’re not losing sight of the upcoming regional. The Central Plains will consist of teams from Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“Pitching played a huge role for us in Hastings and we want to get the staff lined up for next week,” Dahl said. “I think you’ll probably see several pitchers on both sides Saturday.”

Whether the Storm pitchers can corral the Spartans remains to be seen. After an opening 3-2 loss in the division tourney, Carpet Land scored 56 runs in its next five games.

Lanik, who is hoping to add a first Legion championship to Lincoln East’s first varsity title, said Saturday’s game would be a fun experience.

“After surviving this (division) tournament, it’s awesome that we’ll get to keep playing together as a team,” Lanik said. “We’re excited for it.”

The eight regional champions will advance to the Legion World Series that begins Aug. 10 in Shelby, North Carolina.