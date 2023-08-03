A first trip to the Central Plains Regional proved to be a short stay for the American Legion team from Elkhorn South.

The Panneton Dental Group Storm saw their season end Thursday in a 6-4 loss to Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The Nebraska state runner-up finishes 25-24-1 after going 0-2 at the regional in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“We kind of ran out of magic,” coach Brandon Dahl said. “We kept the pressure on them but came up a little short.”

PDG led 2-0 after two innings but Eden Prairie tied it and then went ahead by scoring three in the fifth. The Storm scored twice in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t get it tied.

Dahl’s squad, which lost Wednesday night against host Rapid City, took a two-run lead in the second inning. The Storm grabbed that advantage after a run-scoring balk and a sacrifice fly by Kobe Eikmeier.

After the Eagles tied it up in the third, the Minnesota state runner-up took a 5-2 lead in the fifth.

The Storm responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Oregon pledge Michael Meckna and a second run-scoring balk.

Eden Prairie tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. PDG put its leadoff batter on base in the seventh but two fielder’s choice grounders and an infield pop ended the Storm season.

“Even though we’d never been here I thought we were ready,” Dahl said. “We just got beat by two really good teams.”

Nick Macheledt picked up the win and Aiden Keranen got the save for the Eagles, who play Friday at noon.

Storm starter Broc Songster went 4 2/3 innings. He scattered six hits and struck out four to take the loss.

Tourney newcomer PDG drew two tough games in its debut. Wednesday foe Rapid City won the Legion World Series in 1993 and Eden Prairie won the national title in 2011.

The only Nebraska team to ever win the World Series was the McDevitts from Omaha Creighton Prep in 1939.

“We had some younger guys step up this summer and this was a special experience,” Dahl said. “I think with the season we had there’s going to be even more of a hunger next year.”

Eden Prairie......................002 030 1—6 9 1

PDG Storm (25-24-1).......020 020 0—4 5 0

W: Macheledt. L: Songster. S: Keranen. 2B: PDG, Rauner, Meckna. 3B: EP, Meadows, Anderson.