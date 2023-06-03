Here are the final stat leaders for the 2023 Nebraska high school baseball season.
HITTING
BATTING AVERAGE
Class A: Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, .486; Ramirez, Omaha Bryan, .473; Lewis, Millard West, .460; Bolouvi, Omaha North, .459; Buda, Lincoln Southwest, .440; Kozeal, Millard South, .433; Rempe, Omaha Westview, .427; Driessen, Millard West, .422; Grego, Bellevue West, .419; Troutman, Lincoln Northeast, .417.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, .542; Capece, Omaha Gross, .521; Zimmerman, Elkhorn MM, .500; Pelican, Nebraska City, .458; Fountain, Norris, .450; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, .448; Tebrink, Crete, .441; Papenhagen, Norris, .441; Holloway, Ralston, .432; Hardisty, Omaha Gross, .431.
Class C: Wisnieski, Malcolm, .556; Conant, Adams Central, .542; Denker, Arlington, .500; Iverson, Plattsmouth, .493; Shaw, Auburn, .491; Peterson, Raymond Central, .486; Robinson, Maxwell, .452; H. Frank, Malcolm, .433; Rinkol, Twin River, .429; Boerger, Lincoln Christian, .423.
HITS
Class A: Lewis, Millard West, 58; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 46; Venteicher, Millard West, 45; Kozeal, Millard South, 45; Grego, Bellevue West, 44; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 42; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 39; Small, Elkhorn South, 39; Evasco, Lincoln East, 39; Buda, Lincoln Southwest, 38; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 38.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 45; Papenhagen, Norris, 42; Fountain, Norris, 40; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 39; Hunt, Elkhorn, 39; Capece, Omaha Gross, 38; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 37; Carillo, Waverly, 34; Pelican, Nebraska City, 33; Booth, Wahoo, 33.
Class C: Wisnieski, Malcolm, 40; H. Frank, Malcolm, 39; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 37; Ryba, Platteview, 37; Peterson, Raymond Central, 36; Horner, Plattsmouth, 35; Noakes, Central City, 35; C. Frank, Malcolm, 33; Meyer, Platteview, 33; Conant, Adams Central, 32.
RBIs
Class A: Moore, Millard West, 38; Heard, Millard South 38; Lewis, Millard West, 37; Kozeal, Millard South, 33; Evasco, Lincoln East, 33; Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 31; Venteicher, Millard West, 31; Peltz, Lincoln East, 29; Jeffus, Bellevue West, 28; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 27; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 27; Small, Elkhorn South, 27.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 55; Fountain, Norris, 37; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 29; Moeller, Norris, 28; Papenhagen, Norris, 27; Fedde, Elkhorn, 26; Capece, Omaha Gross, 25; Hardisty, Omaha Gross, 25; Michel, Norris, 25; Hunt, Elkhorn, 24; Pelican, Nebraska City, 24; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 24; Miller, Elkhorn North, 24.
Class C: Draper, Platteview, 37; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 34; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 32; H. Frank, Malcolm, 32; Noakes, Central City, 32; Erickson, Malcolm, 32; Horner, Plattsmouth, 30; C. Frank, Malcolm, 27; Meyer, Malcolm, 26; Caspersen, Central City, 26; Jones, Platteview, 26.
RUNS
Class A: Bolouvi, Omaha North, 41; Venteicher, Millard West, 41; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 40; Worthley, Lincoln East, 39; Lewis, Millard West, 37; Grego, Bellevue West, 36; Kozeal, Millard South, 35; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 35; Moore, Millard West, 34; Pamaran, Papillion-LV, 33.
Class B: Fountain, Norris, 43; Barry, Wahoo, 41; Ohnoutka, Wahoo, 39; Hunt, Elkhorn, 38; Booth, Wahoo, 36; Papenhagen, Norris, 34; Thoms, Waverly, 33; Connolly, Omaha Skutt, 31; Anderson, Bennington, 28; Fedde, Elkhorn, 27; Carillo, Waverly, 27.
Class C: H. Frank, Malcolm, 46; Noakes, Central City, 43; Ryba, Platteview, 37; Meyer, Malcolm, 34; Reiling, Malcolm, 33; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 32; Jensen, Central City, 32; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 30; Loontjer, Plattsmouth, 30; Caspersen, Central City, 30; Sykes, Raymond Central, 30.
DOUBLES
Class A: Venteicher, Millard West, 13; Rempe, Omaha Westview, 11; Kozeal, Millard South, 11; Lewis, Millard West, 11; Patton, Omaha Creighton Prep, 11; Goldman, Gretna, 11; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 10; Gibson, Millard North, 9; Faust, Columbus, 9; Rauner, Elkhorn South, 9; Markham, Omaha North, 8; Cozad, Millard West, 8; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 8; Blanchard, Lincoln Northeast, 8; Sandiland, Omaha Northwest, 8; Evasco, Lincoln East, 8; Brandt, Lincoln Northeast, 8; Heard, Millard South, 8.
Class B: Capece, Omaha Gross, 14; Timmerman, Beatrice, 14; Holloway, Ralston, 12; Christensen, Omaha Skutt, 11; Barry, Wahoo, 10; Hesterman, Norris, 10; Hunt, Elkhorn, 10; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 10; Pelican, Nebraska City, 9; Tebrink, Crete, 9; Papenhagen, Norris, 9.
Class C: Conant, Adams Central, 13; Yetter, O. Roncalli, 10; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 10; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 10; Noakes, Central City, 10; H. Frank, Malcolm, 10; Meairs-Richman, DC West, 10; Denker, Arlington, 9; Meyer, Malcolm, 9; Peterson, Raymond Central, 8; Christensen, Fort Calhoun, 8; Runge, Fairbury, 8; Anderson, Wayne, 8; Draper, Platteview, 8.
TRIPLES
Class A: Evasco, Lincoln East, 10; Grego, Bellevue West, 6; Pamaran, Papillion-LV, 5; Buda, Lincoln Southwest, 4; Kozeal, Millard South, 4; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 4; Graham, Gretna, 4; Lee, Kearney, 4; Lewis, Millard West, 4; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 4; Hugelman, Millard North, 4; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 4.
Class B: Grossart, Elkhorn North, 5; Booth, Wahoo, 5; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 4; Fountain, Norris, 4; Rempel, Omaha Skutt, 3; Fedde, Elkhorn, 3; Hancock, Wahoo, 3; Thoms, Waverly, 3; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 3; Papenhagen, Norris, 3.
Class C: Noakes, Central City, 7; Ryba, Platteview, 6; Caspersen, Central City, 4; Yetter, Omaha Roncalli, 4; Redden, Wayne, 4; Strong, DC West, 3; Peterson, Raymond Central, 3; Gragg, Central City, 2; Lavigne, Auburn, 2; Stobbe, Platteview, 2; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 2.
HOME RUNS
Class A: Moore, Millard West, 6; Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 5; Kozeal, Millard South, 5; Paddack, Omaha Burke, 5; Jeffus, Bellevue West, 5; Riggs, Bellevue West, 4; Grego, Bellevue West, 4; Peltz, Lincoln East, 4; Venteicher, Millard West, 4; Seip, Lincoln North Star, 3; Swanson, Columbus, 3; Graham, Gretna, 3; Snyder, Millard West, 3; Lewis, Millard West, 3.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 8; Fountain, Norris, 7; Capece, Omaha Gross, 5; Wendt, Blair, 4; Booth, Wahoo, 4; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 3; Timmerman, Beatrice, 3; Beister, Elkhorn, 3; Nguyen, Bennington, 3; Tebrink, Crete, 3; Pelican, Nebraska City, 3.
Class C: H. Frank, Malcolm, 6; Noakes, Central City, 5; Kneifl, Wayne, 5; Erickson, Malcolm, 4; Wisniewski, Malcolm, 4; Hughes, Omaha Concordia, 4; Draper, Platteview, 4; Strong, DC West, 3; Shaw, Auburn, 3.
STOLEN BASES
Class A: Lewis, Millard West, 41; Venteicher, Millard West, 30; Johnson, Bellevue East, 26; Kozeal, Millard South, 22; Grego, Bellevue West, 22; Riggs Bellevue West, 22; Fischer, Omaha Burke, 22; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 21; Williams, Millard West, 21; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 20; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 20; Worthley, Lincoln East, 20.
Class B: Thoms, Waverly, 31; Hunt, Elkhorn, 28; Bridges, Platte Valley, 26; Pluta, Platte Valley, 24; Papenhagen, Norris, 23; Connell, Crete, 22; Carillo, Waverly, 22; Wentworth, Platte Valley, 21; Ballinger, Waverly, 18; Jacobson, Blair, 16; McElhose, Waverly, 16; Barry, Wahoo, 16.
Class C: Strauss, Falls City, 31; Ryba, Platteview, 24; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 22; Sykes, Raymond Central, 21; Peterson, Raymond Central, 21; Fries, Central City, 20; Meairs-Richman, DC West, 20; Buhl, Twin River, 19; Draper, Platteview, 19; Walker, Plattsmouth, 18; Reiling, Malcolm, 18.
PITCHING
WINS
Class A: Shortridge, Lincoln East, 10; Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 8; Mick, Lincoln East, 7; Deremer, Millard West, 7; Wallar, Papillion-LVS, 6; Bespoyasny, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6; Miller, Gretna, 6; Williams, Millard West, 6; Thomas, Gretna, 5; Knaak, Lincoln East, 5; Wagner, Omaha North, 5; Hoiekvam, Omaha Central, 5; Wallace, Papillion-LVS, 5; Nelson, Grand Island, 5; Nelson, Lincoln East, 5; Schneckenberger, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5.
Class B: Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 9; Papenhagen, Norris, 9; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 7; Bokelmann, Wahoo, 5; Thies, Platte Valley, 5; Miller, Omaha Gross, 4; Douglas, Bennington, 4; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 4; Kosse, Omaha Gross, 4; Hesterman, Norris, 4; Huff, Elkhorn North, 3; Johnston, Wahoo, 3; B. Fountain, Norris, 3; Anderson, Bennington, 3; Hunt, Platte Valley, 3.
Class C: Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 6; Kneifl, Wayne, 6; Urban, Omaha Roncalli, 5; Ruhl, Central City, 5; Croom, DC West, 5; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 5; Ott, Arlington, 5; Fries, Central City, 5; Liston, Wayne, 5; Krenzer, Platteview, 5; Banks, Platteview, 5; Loffer, Platteview, 5; Banks, Platteview, 5.
ERA
Class A: Meckna, Elkhorn South, 0.00; Sterbens, Millard West, 0.33; Wallar, Papillion-LVS, 0.77; Venteicher, Millard West, 0.89; Grego, Millard West, 1.01; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 1.21; Kreiling, Omaha Westside, 1.29; Stokes, Omaha Westside, 1.31; Hosick, Bellevue West, 1.41; Foertsch, Elkhorn South, 1.44; Mick, Lincoln East, 1.47; Goff, Lincoln North Star, 1.47; Deremer, Millard West, 1.48.
Class B: Hanson, Elkhorn North, 0.28; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 0.39; Timmerman, Beatrice, 0.69; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 1.03; Swanson, Blair, 1.08; Nelson, Beatrice, 1.18; Hess, Elkhorn North, 1.26; Jacobson, Blair, 1.30; Holman, Nebraska City, 1.39; Capece, O. Gross, 1.45.
Class C: Truscott, Omaha Roncalli, 1.25; Timm, DC West, 1.31; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 1.39; Redden, Wayne, 1.50; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 1.58; Noakes, Central City, 1.58; Fries, Central City, 1.59; Kreikemeier, West Point GACC, 1.59; Sykes, Malcolm, 1.62; Caspersen, Central City, 1.73.
STRIKEOUTS
Class A: Mick, Lincoln East, 72; Hoiekvam, Omaha Central, 68; Riggs, Bellevue West, 65; Andersen, Kearney, 62; Wallar, Papillion-LVS, 59; Evans, Grand Island, 59; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 56; Graham, Gretna, 53; Lanphear, Millard West, 52; Sunken, Lincoln North Star, 51.
Class B: Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 79; Timmerman, Beatrice, 73; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 72; Rogge, S. Sioux City, 68; Thies, Platte Valley, 62; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 61; Bokelmann, Wahoo, 59; Holman, Nebraska City, 56; Wendt, Blair, 54; Bridges, Platte Valley, 51.
Class C: Kneifl, Wayne, 83; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 72; Savage, Louisville, 62; Meyer, Malcolm, 59; Moormeier, Wayne, 54; Loffer, Platteview, 53; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 50; Urban, Omaha Roncalli, 48; Schelbitzki, Fairbury, 48; Jacobitz, Adams Central, 48.
SAVES
Class A: Venteicher, Millard West, 5; Lemon, Lincoln Northeast, 4; Wille, Gretna, 4; Cox, Gretna, 4; Wallace, Papillion-LVS, 3; Hosick, Bellevue West, 3; Johnson, Lincoln East, 2; Chandler, Bellevue East, 2; Vincent, Omaha Central, 2; Peterson, Lincoln Northeast, 2; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 2.
Class B: Hanson, Elkhorn North, 5; Fountain, Norris, 4; Miller, Omaha Gross, 4; Capece, Omaha Gross, 2; White, Norris, 2.
Class C: Wisnieski, Malcolm, 3; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 2; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 2; Caspersen, Central City, 2.
