Many have fond memories of Ralston’s Orval Smith Field. But like an aging ballplayer, it had become apparent that the time had come to move on.

This will be the last season for Ralston varsity and American Legion baseball at the field located in a quiet neighborhood just off busy 84th Street. The diamond has been the home for those two teams for as long as most can remember.

But the city-owned property has been showing its age, and the school, which is responsible for its upkeep, found an alternative after the passing of a school bond. A new baseball and softball complex is being built at Ralston High, less than a mile west of Orval Smith.

“We’ve been putting a lot of money into the field,” recently retired Ralston Athletic Director Mike Smith said. “The cost would have been too high to renovate, and it made a lot more sense to start over at the high school.”

Ralston school superintendent Mark Adler, who also recently retired, said the disposition of Orval Smith Field has been an ongoing issue since he took the job in 2008.

“It’s been a journey from the first day I was here,” he said. “It was one of the nicest parks but over the years, things got old and wore out.”

A recent visit showed several areas — most notably the seats and the back of the press box — needing a fresh coat of paint. Adler said the problems go deeper than that.

“The field has drainage issues and field playability issues,” he said. “Parking also has been an ongoing issue because of the nearby diamonds.”

With the passing of a $93.7 million school bond initiative to upgrade facilities in 2021, Adler said the time was right to move away. He said the decision made more sense with the idea of combining the baseball and softball facilities.

Ralston’s softball team plays at Wager Field, just east of Orval Smith. Both sports now will have artificial-turf fields and share a complex behind the high school, just west of the football stadium.

“Before we had two press boxes, two concession stands, pretty much two of everything,” Adler said. “It just made a lot more sense to put both sports together there at the high school.”

He said that convenience will be enjoyed by all players, starting with the freshmen.

“Those young players had to find their way to Orval Smith, sometimes at night,” Adler said. “Now everything will be on campus and be part of a beautiful new facility.”

Adler, who grew up in Hastings near another iconic baseball diamond — Duncan Field — said the decision to start anew was not easy.

“I’m a traditionalist at heart and I had hoped we could do something like has been done at Duncan — put in modern stuff and use the same complex,” he said. “But in our case, that just didn’t make financial sense.”

Still, many in the baseball community will find it hard to say goodbye.

The field was named for a longtime parks maintenance worker in 1965 and has been the home of several important tournaments over the years, most notably the Class A state tourney.

Curt Shockey, a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, coached at Ralston from 1982 through 2004. He won more than 1,000 games when you combine varsity and Legion and led the Rams to six state titles, including a three-peat from 1986 to 1988.

All three championships in the 1980s were secured at Orval Smith.

“It was just an awesome atmosphere out there,” Shockey said. “The stands were packed, people were lined up and down the fence lines and others were watching up in the trees.”

Shockey said he is saddened that this is the end for Orval Smith. He remembers the first time he saw the facility before accepting the Ralston job.

“I was told it was the Cadillac of baseball fields, and that was right,” he said. “It was a beautiful place, like a Norman Rockwell painting.”

Shockey now serves as an assistant for his son Jason, the coach at Bellevue West. Jason and his brother Colin played for their dad at Ralston.

“I’ve got so many memories of that place, as a player and a coach,” Jason said. “Getting to play at Orval Smith was a big deal, and the night games were especially fun.”

Jason said he literally grew up at the field, playing wiffle ball during games with other youngsters.

“To me it’s always been an iconic place,” he said. “I’m old school and I really hoped they could save it, but it looks like that’s not going to happen.”

Baseball purists point to Orval Smith’s idyllic setting when talking about the field. It sits across the street from a row of houses with front porches, where neighbors often sat to watch the action.

A train track runs behind the right-field fence, and that locomotive was a constant visitor at games.

“Our players called it the Ram Train,” Ralston coach Tom Cooper said. “Everything about our field has a community feel about it, and you don’t see that hardly anywhere else.”

Cooper, who was named coach in 2018, said he didn’t fully understand the history behind the field until he took over the program.

“I’ve always wanted to keep Orval because it’s a special place,” he said. “But it’s a tough arrangement when the city owns the land and the school has to take care of it.”

One thing fans always seem to remember about Orval Smith is the payoff for the return of a foul ball. That yielded either a free pop or, more often, a free hot dog.

“We never had a problem getting foul balls back, no matter where they landed,” Cooper said. “It was just another touch that made our place memorable.”

That hot dog return often led to comical consequences, such as a player or two running out of the dugout to chase down a foul. Omaha Creighton Prep coach Pat Mooney probably has the best story.

“We had a bucket full of practice balls and the bucket was empty after the game,” he said. “I figured out that every one of our guys had taken one of those balls up to the concession stand for a hot dog.”

Cooper’s Legion squad — SOS Heating & Cooling Post 373 — played its last home game at the field June 30. An alumni game is scheduled for Aug. 5, which might be the last contest played there.

Gary Price, a 1984 graduate of Ralston, will be one of the senior statesmen in that alumni game.

“I’m 57 so I hope I don’t hurt myself,” he said. “I get a little melancholy when I think about the place, but I guess the decision already has been made to move on.”

Curt Shockey, who probably has more memories than most, remembered the time when a meticulous guy named Harvey Bolte took care of the field. On the day of a championship game during that three-year run in the 1980s, Shockey was summoned into Athletic Director John Wissler’s office.

“John said that Harvey had something important to say to me,” Shockey said. “Harvey told me that he didn’t want our third baseman playing that night because he constantly kicked dirt into the infield grass.”

Shockey said the player also was his leadoff hitter and that there was no way he was going to sit, no matter what Harvey said. But the story shows the love and care the field received, especially in those earlier years.

As for Orval Smith’s fate, nobody is sure. Coaches say they’ve heard several possibilities, from an apartment complex to a dog park.

There also seems to be a possibility the field will remain a baseball diamond for younger Ralston players.

“Leaving Orval Smith is sad, but what we’re going to have is really nice,” Adler said. “My job was to provide what we could for our kids, and it was important to let people around town know how invested we were in them.”

Curt Shockey said he’ll never forget the place located at the intersection of Park Drive and Woodlawn Avenue.

“I loved every game I coached there,” he said. “I understand this is considered progress, but it still will be tough to see the place go.”

NOTABLE EVENTS AT ORVAL SMITH FIELD

June 30, 2023: C&H Construction (Omaha North) defeated SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston) 6-3 in the final American Legion game played at the field.

March 19, 2022: Ralston’s season opener pays tribute to Rams infielder Tanner Farrell, a senior who died the week before as the result of an accidental gunshot wound.

June 18, 2020: American Legion games are among the first sporting events to take place during the pandemic, and Ralston hosts the team from Omaha Creighton Prep.

March 22, 2016: The field, which is owned by the city, now will be managed and maintained by Ralston Public Schools.

June 14, 2011: Two weeks after being hired, Nebraska baseball coach Darin Erstad shows he wants to recruit locally by attending the Legion game between Millard South and Ralston.

July 10, 2010: Longtime baseball fans Ashley Schramm and Jake Suponchick are married at the field. The stands are filled to near capacity, the National Anthem is sung and the wedding march proceeds to home plate where a Douglas County judge — in umpire’s regalia — officiates.

June 10, 2010: American Legion Post 373 announces that there will be no admission fee for regular-season home games that year to promote Legion baseball and grow the fan base.

Sept. 19, 2009: The Ralston baseball community loses longtime coach, mentor and Legion sponsor Rod Stuehm at age 55. A memorial baseball tournament is hosted for years in his honor.

June 29, 2003: Ralston coach Curt Shockey posts victory No. 1,000, which covers his varsity and Legion career. His team rallies for eight runs in the final three innings to defeat the Legion team from Omaha Bryan 8-7.

March 29, 2000: A three-run homer by Dan Gibbons to back pitcher Colin Shockey help Ralston defeat Omaha Westside ace Tommy Oldham 8-2. Oldham, who went on to pitch at Creighton, had been 15-0 during the previous spring and summer seasons.

April 16, 1997: Millard South snaps Ralston’s 17-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory. The Rams, ranked No. 25 nationally, had won 35 of their previous 36 games dating to the 1995 season.

May 22, 1989: Omaha Northwest defeats Lincoln Northeast 3-2 in 14 innings in the last Class A championship game at Orval Smith. The tournament would move to Rosenblatt Stadium the next year.

May 23, 1988: Ralston wins its third straight state title with a 4-2 victory over Lincoln Southeast. The Rams became the fourth school to win three or more consecutive championships.

May 28, 1987: After an 8-7 win over Northwest in the semifinal, Ralston captures its second straight title with a 10-2 victory over Creighton Prep.

May 23, 1986: Ralston wins the Class A title — its first since taking home the Class B championship in 1967 — by defeating Omaha Benson 4-1. Pitcher Jeff Allen allows three hits and belts a two-run double as the Rams snap Northwest’s string of four straight titles.

May 2, 1986: The Rams win their own invitational for the first time in several years with an 8-2 victory over Millard South. Jeff Allen strikes out 12 in the victory, which leads to even better things a few weeks later.

May 20, 1985: Gregg Olson caps his varsity career with his fifth no-hitter while striking out 18 as the Huskies defeat Millard South 3-0 in the Class A final. He finishes the season 11-0 and strikes out 130 — still a Class A record.

1968-1970: UNO plays its home games at Orval Smith.

1965: The field is named for Orval Smith, a longtime maintenance man for the Ralston parks department who took care of the baseball diamonds for several years. He died in 1969 at age 80.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years 2023 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004