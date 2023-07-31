Going to an American Legion regional is nothing new for Carpet Land (Lincoln East) coach Mychal Lanik.

The same can’t be said for his Spartans, who will play Wednesday at the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, S.D.

During Lanik’s six-year stint as an Omaha Creighton Prep assistant, he went to five regionals and three World Series. Regional play is something new for the squad from East, which will head to the eight-team event as the Nebraska champion.

“I can tell them about it but it’s great they’ll get a chance to experience it for themselves,” the coach said. “Still, it’s the same game so you just go up and play ball.”

The Spartans have been playing ball better than anyone the past few months. East won its first varsity title in the spring and followed with its first Legion championship, defeating the Panneton Dental Group (Elkhorn South) 6-5 on Saturday.

“It’s been a long season,” Lanik said. “But we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

PDG also will be playing in the Central Plains Regional. It’s something that suits Lanik, who was an Elkhorn South assistant for one season for coach Brandon Dahl.

“Brandon was so good to me,” Lanik said. “It’s pretty neat that we’re both going to a regional for the first time.”

The Spartans will look to maintain their hot-hitting ways when they face North Dakota state runner-up Williston at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the first round. Carpet Land averaged almost 10 runs per game to win the American Division of the Legion state tourney.

“It was nice to see our bats step up like that,” Lanik said. “Our pitchers didn’t have to be so perfect, so I hope that continues.”

The Spartans scored 19 runs while winning two games on the final day of division play. Missouri State pledge Garrett Springer had five hits and five RBIs, Kansas State commit AJ Evasco had five hits and three RBIs and Michigan pledge Jeter Worthley had four hits and scored five runs.

Nebraska recruit Joey Senstock belted a three-run homer and picked up the win in relief of the 11-10 win over DC Electric (Bellevue West) in the division final.

In Saturday’s championship game, five pitchers held the Storm to five hits as Carpet Land won on a bases-loaded hit batsman in the seventh inning.

“They got us in a (4-0) hole and we were able to come back,” Lanik said. “It’s been a magical year for Lincoln East and it’s pretty cool that we’re one of the last teams left.”

The coach said he didn’t know much about the Spartans’ opening opponent. Williston was seeded ninth in the North Dakota state tournament and managed to finish as the runner-up.

“They pulled some upsets to get there,” Lanik said. “They’re probably the Cinderella team of the regional.”

Carpet Land will carry a 45-9 record into the tourney that concludes Sunday. The eight regional champions advance to the Legion World Series that starts Aug. 10 in Shelby, North Carolina.

“I told our guys to embrace playing in this regional because it’s quite an accomplishment,” Lanik said. “Our program continues to take steps forward and this is another big one for us.”

Schedule

First-round games Wednesday (at Rapid City, S.D.)

Williston (N.D.) vs. Carpet Land (Lincoln East), 10:30 a.m.

Fargo (N.D.) vs. St. Michael Mikes (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Eden Prairie (Minn.) vs. Harrisburg (S.D.), 4:30

PDG Storm (Elkhorn South) vs. Rapid City (S.D.), 7:15