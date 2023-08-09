It’s been a season of firsts for the baseball team from Lincoln East.

It started in the spring when the Spartans captured their first Class A varsity title. Coach Mychal Lanik’s Carpet Land squad followed with a first American Legion state championship, and then a first regional title.

Now comes the ultimate Legion test as the Spartans move on to the eight-team World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Carpet Land (East) will seek to become the second Nebraska team to capture the title 84 years after the Omaha McDevitt’s (Creighton Prep) won in 1939.

“We’re going in with the thought that we have nothing to lose,” Lanik said. “This season has been such a journey but we’re ready to keep it going as long as we can.”

Carpet Land earned its World Series ticket by defeating Minnesota champion St. Michael 8-7 in eight innings Sunday in the Central Plains Regional final. The Spartans went 5-1 in the tourney while getting contributions from almost every player on their roster.

That’s been important because Carpet Land has been without three Division I recruits in recent days. Nebraska pledges Joey Senstock and Troy Peltz and Michigan commit Jeter Worthley have been taking part in other showcases.

Lanik said fans shouldn’t chastise the trio for missing out on the Legion Series.

“They had to commit awhile ago and they had my blessing,” the coach said. “I knew this might be a possibility but they’re all great kids and have been super supportive of the team.”

Lanik said he’s hopeful that someday Legion officials will tweak the rules and allow players who have been with the team all summer to take part in non-Legion showcases for a short time before being allowed to return to play Legion ball.

“It’s something they’re already talking about,” he said. “It won’t change anything this year but maybe we’ll see it in the future.”

Despite that adversity, the Spartans haven’t missed a beat. Harrison Biester batted .444 in the regional while AJ Evasco batted .407 and was named the tourney MVP.

Five other starters had lofty regional averages – Garrett Springer (.375), Landon Sandy (.375), Mason Gaines (.346), Ryan Clementi (.312) and Tanner Peterson (.300) – to help carry the offense.

In the championship game, Sandy came through with three RBIs. That includes a walk-off single that sent the Spartans packing for the World Series.

“Landon is a guy who didn’t get a chance to play much during the state tournament,” Lanik said. “But he’s making the most of this opportunity.”

Missouri state commit Springer leads the Spartans in RBIs with 64 while Kansas State pledge Evasco has 55 RBIs and scored a team-leading 66 runs.

Carpet Land also got solid pitching performances at the regional from Clementi, Carter Mick, Paul Shortridge, Chase Nelson and Luke Larson. Mick, who struck out 10 in a regional win over North Dakota champion Fargo, is expected to get the start in Carpet Land’s Series opener Thursday.

The Spartans, making their first appearance at the eight-team World Series, will find themselves among some tournament mainstays. Defending champion Troy (Alabama) is there, as is three-time champ Brooklawn (New Jersey) and five-time regional champion Cedar Rapids (Iowa).

Lanik said lack of Series experience won’t intimidate his squad.

“I’ve been told to expect 4,000 to 5,000 fans at our opening game,” he said. “I’ve told our guys to go out and play with no fear and have fun.”

It’s been a whirlwind trip for the Spartans, who traveled by bus directly from the regional in South Dakota to Denver. The team flew out of Denver on Tuesday for North Carolina.

The World Series is divided into two, four-team divisions – the Stars and the Stripes. The Spartans will compete in the Stripes Division that also consists of Mid-Atlantic regional champion Brooklawn, Southeast champ Florence (South Carolina) and Great Lakes winner Cedar Rapids.

Competing in the Stars Division are Mid-Atlantic champion Ellsworth (Maine), Mid-South winner Troy, Northwest winner Cheyenne (Wyoming) and Western champion League City (Texas).

Teams will play three round-robin games over four days to start the tourney. The top two survivors in each division advance to play Monday in the semifinals, followed by Tuesday’s final.

Lanik’s squad will open against Florence (S.C.) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans are off Friday before playing Brooklawn on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Cedar Rapids on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Games Thursday through Sunday will be streamed on ESPN3. The semifinals and final will be televised on ESPNU.

Carpet Land roster (with season statistics)

Pitchers: Carter Mick (7-0, 0.51 ERA); Chase Nelson (8-2, 1.08); Connor Johnson (3-2, 2.43); Paul Shortridge (9-2, 3.06); Luke Larson (7-0, 3.15); Ryan Clementi (4-1, 3.18); Keith Knaak (3-0, 5.72).

Catchers: Garrett Springer (.423, 64 RBIs); Landon Sandy (.278, 26).

Infielders: AJ Evasco (.437, 55 RBIs); Owen Laessig (.415, 41); Tanner Peterson (.339, 28).

Outfielders: Mason Gaines (.333, 43 RBIs); Kai Burkey (.351, 28); Harrison Biester (.292, 12).

Ineligible for the World Series: Joey Senstock (.368, 40 RBIs); Troy Peltz (.357, 36); Jeter Worthley (.293, 18).

First-round games Thursday

9 a.m.: Cheyenne (Wyoming) vs. League City (Texas). Noon: Brooklawn (New Jersey) vs. Cedar Rapids (Iowa). 3 p.m.: Ellsworth (Maine) vs. Troy (Alabama). 6:30: Florence (South Carolina) vs. Carpet Land (Lincoln East).