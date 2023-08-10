SHELBY, N.C. — Nebraska champion Carpet Land (Lincoln East) lost its opening game at the American Legion World Series, falling 3-0 to Florence (South Carolina).

The 51-11 Spartans will be idle Friday before resuming round-robin play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Brooklawn, New Jersey.

Florence scored a pair of runs in the first inning Thursday and added another in the sixth.

It was a rare shutout for Carpet Land, which mustered five hits. Garrett Springer had two hits and Kai Burkey belted a double for the Spartans.

Aydin Palmer picked up the victory while Carter Mick took the loss.

Florence, S.C. .............. 200 001 0—3 7 1

Carpet Land (51-11) ... 000 000 0—0 5 0

W: Palmer. L: Mick. 2B: CL, Burkey.