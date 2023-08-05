The American Legion team from Lincoln East continued its run Saturday with its 10th straight postseason victory.

Carpet Land scored a run off an infield error in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Harrisburg (South Dakota) Gold 7-6 at the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota. The 50-9 Spartans will play Minnesota champion St. Michael at noon Sunday for the championship.

Since Carpet Land has not lost yet in the regional, a second game would follow if the once-beaten St. Michael squad wins the first game.

“It was a nasty, cold, rainy day,” coach Mychal Lanik said. “Today wasn’t pretty but we did enough to get the win.”

The game was tied 6-6 in the fifth inning and stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh. A double play helped the Spartans escape the top of the inning.

AJ Evasco singled to right then went to second on a wild pitch. After Garrett Springer walked, Mason Gaines reached on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs.

Ryan Clementi struck out before Tanner Peterson hit a grounder that the second baseman couldn’t handle on the short hop, bringing home Evasco with the winning run.

Peterson also got credit for the win, pitching an inning of relief.

“We got some really good relief pitching today,” Lanik said. “And AJ got the big single to get us started in the seventh so that was huge.”

Harrisburg jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first but the Spartans went ahead 4-2 in the second. Landon Sandy had a two-run double while Kai Burkey and Owen Laessig also had RBIs.

After Harrisburg tied it in the top of the third, Carpet Land reclaimed the lead with two in the bottom of the inning. Harrison Biester had an RBI double and Clementi lofted a sacrifice fly.

A two-run homer by Harrisburg tied the game in the fifth, setting the stage for the seventh-inning dramatics.

The Spartans, who overcame five errors, have won 10 postseason games in a row since a first-round loss in the American Division game against Union Pizzeria (Millard North) on July 22.

Maddux Scherer tripled and homered and drove in three for Harrisburg, which saw its season end at 27-15.

The winners of the eight regionals advance to the Legion World Series that begins Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.

Harrisburg, SD (27-15) ..... 202 020 0 — 6 7 2

Carpet Land (50-9) ........... 042 000 1 — 7 9 5

W: Peterson. L: Boschee. 2B: CL, Biester, Sandy. 3B: CL, Gaines. H, Scherer. HR: H, Scherer.