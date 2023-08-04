The American Legion team from Lincoln East continued its postseason roll Friday night at the Central Plains Regional.

Carpet Land improved to 50-8 with a 7-1 win over North Dakota champion Fargo at the tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Spartans, making their first regional appearance, are 3-0 in the tourney and in the driver’s seat of the double-elimination event.

Coach Mychal Lanik’s squad got an outstanding performance from starter Carter Mick. He allowed two hits and struck out 10 in 5.2 innings.

Mick had a no-hitter until he surrendered a one-out single in the fifth. Carpet Land held a 3-0 advantage by that point and never gave up the lead.

After two scoreless innings, the Spartans went ahead in the third. Owen Laessig lofted a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Kai Burkey.

Carpet Land extended that lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. Ryan Clementi and Garrett Springer both scored on a fielder’s choice by Burkey.

After Mick worked around a single by Levi Sveet in the fifth, the Spartans tacked on two more runs. Springer drew a bases-loaded walk and Mason Gaines delivered a sacrifice fly, scoring Laessig.

Fargo broke through in the sixth on an RBI double by Charlie Kalbrener that spelled the end for Mick, who had thrown 96 pitches. Connor Johnson came on to get a strikeout to retire the side.

Landon Sandy padded the Spartan lead with a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Fargo put two runners on base in the seventh but came up empty when Keith Knaak came on to get the final strikeout.

Carpet Land has won nine postseason games in a row since losing a first-round American Division contest against Union Pizzeria (Millard North) last Saturday. Lanik’s squad also is playing without three starters — Troy Peltz, Joey Senstock and Jeter Worthley — who are taking part in other baseball showcases.

The Spartans will play South Dakota champion Harrisburg at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The noon elimination game will be Fargo vs. St. Michael (Minnesota).

As the last unbeaten team in the tourney, the Spartans automatically advance to the championship game Sunday.

The regional champ advances to the eight-team Legion World Series that begins Aug. 10 in Shelby, North Carolina.

Fargo ........................... 000 001 0—1 4 2

Carpet Land (50-8) ........ 001 222 x—7 6 0

W: Mick. L: Meier. 2B: F, Kalbrener; CL, Springer. HR: CL, Sandy.