One win away.

The resilient American Legion team from Lincoln East is one victory from becoming Nebraska’s first World Series champion in 84 years.

Garrett Springer broke up a no-hitter with a two-run, sixth-inning single Monday as Carpet Land rallied for a 2-1 semifinal win over Cheyenne (Wyoming) in Shelby, North Carolina. The 54-11 Spartans will play for the title Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the championship game to be televised on ESPNU.

The only previous Nebraska champion was the Omaha McDevitts (Creighton Prep) in 1939. The Pepsi’s squad (Omaha Ryan) lost in the 1965 Series final and Five Points Bank (Prep) fell in the 2017 final.

“I think we’re the fourth team to make it to the championship,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “We’re going to go out and play loose, the way we’ve been playing the whole tourney.”

Lanik, an assistant coach for the 2017 Prep runner-up squad, credited his team for fighting through another scorcher.

“It’s been 95 degrees the last three days,” he said. “But our boys batted against a really good pitcher and did just enough to win.”

Springer’s single to left was the only hit for Carpet Land, which was shut down for the most part by Cheyenne starter Colter MacAnelly. The Utah recruit had been nursing a 1-0 lead after his team scored an unearned run in the third inning.

“Garrett has caught 21 innings the last three days in this heat,” Lanik said. “He’s an incredible leader and he showed it again today.”

Harrison Biester led off the sixth with a walk and advanced to third after Landon Sandy put down a bunt and reached on an error. After Kai Burkey struck out, AJ Evasco was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Springer then delivered the big hit to put the Spartans up 2-1.

“There were a lot of emotions going into this game,” Springer told ESPNU. “This could have been our last one of the season.”

Reliever Connor Johnson got the first out in the seventh before center fielder Mason Gaines made a diving grab for the second out. Johnson then struck out the final batter to end it.

“Mason got a great jump on that ball,” Lanik said. “And our right fielder (Sandy) yelled that he was backing it up, so Mason was able to really sell out on that dive.”

Starter Ryan Clementi went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one run. Johnson went the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

Clementi continually worked out of trouble in the first three innings as Cheyenne stranded seven. He walked six and struck out eight in a 105-pitch performance.

“Some days you don’t have your best stuff,” Clementi told ESPNU. “You just have to figure out how to pitch.”

Springer, a Missouri State pledge, said he was ready to play for a championship.

“I’ll definitely get a good meal tonight, call the family back home and get a lot of sleep,” he said. “And try to keep the nerves down all day tomorrow.”

Carpet Land will play League City (Texas), a 4-1 semifinal winner over Brooklawn (New Jersey), for the championship.

Cheyenne, Wyo.............001 000 0—1 4 1

Carpet Land (54-11).....000 002 x—2 1 2

W: Johnson. L: MacAnelly.