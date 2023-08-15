The American Legion team from Lincoln East came up one win short of a championship Tuesday night at the World Series.

League City (Texas) defeated Carpet Land 1-0 in the final at Shelby, North Carolina. The 54-12 Spartans were seeking to become the first Nebraska team since 1939 to capture the title.

The Texas squad scored its lone run in the first inning. A leadoff walk and an errant pickoff throw led to a run after an infield groundout.

The Spartans put runners on first and second with two outs in the third inning, but Garrett Springer lined out to second base.

Carpet Land’s defense stepped up in the bottom of the inning to save a run when left fielder Owen Laessig threw out a runner at the plate.

The Spartans threatened again in the fourth with runners at first and third and two out. Harrison Biester hit a smash up the middle that was speared by pitcher Jacob Cyr for the third out.

There was more frustration for Carpet Land in the sixth inning when Springer led off with a shot into left-center field. Left fielder Erik Anchondo made a diving catch, depriving the Spartans’ catcher of a probable double.

Carpet Land was retired in order in the seventh inning as the Texas squad captured its first Legion title.

Carter Mick drew the start for the Spartans. He went the distance, giving up four hits and one unearned run while striking out five.

The winning pitcher was Cyr, who fired a no-hitter in a first-round Series victory Thursday over Cheyenne, Wyoming. He scattered six hits and struck out three.

Carpet Land (54-12).....000 000 0—0 6 2

League City (Texas)......100 000 x—1 4 0

W: Cyr. L: Mick. 2B: CL, Burkey.