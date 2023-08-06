The American Legion team from Lincoln East suffered its first loss Sunday at the Central Plains Regional, losing 12-9 to Minnesota champion St. Michael.

The teams will play again later Sunday to determine the winner of the double-elimination tournament being played in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Carpet Land (East) led 5-1 after the first inning but couldn’t hold it. The Mikes (27-6-1) fought back to score three in the second and then went ahead to stay with a four-run fourth.

AJ Evasco and Ryan Clementi each had three hits for the 50-10 Spartans. Clementi and Mason Gaines drove in a pair while three players – Clementi, Evasco and Tanner Peterson – scored two runs.

The loss snapped the Spartans’ 10-game postseason win streak.

St. Michael, MN (27-6-1).....130 430 1—12 14 2

Carpet Land (50-10)............502 002 0— 9 13 2

W: Dombeck. L: Johnson. 2B: SM, Glass 2, Maulik; CL, Evasco, Clementi. 3B: SM, Riedel; CL, Clementi.