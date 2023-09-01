LINCOLN — In honor of Carpet Land (Lincoln East) reaching the American Legion World Series final, a celebration will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Haymarket Park.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. for the event to honor the 53-12 Spartans, coached by Mychal Lanik. They became only the fourth team from Nebraska to reach the final after winning the Legion state title and the Central Plains Regional championship.

Carpet Land lost 1-0 to League City (Texas) in the final played at Shelby, North Carolina.

East went 31-4 to capture its first Class A title in the spring and finished with an overall record — including spring and summer — of 84-16.

