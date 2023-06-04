Neither Cam Kozeal nor Connor Capece hoisted a championship trophy this season.

But that doesn’t diminish the contributions both players made to their programs and their schools.

For their efforts, they are honorary co-captains of this year’s All-Nebraska team. Millard South shortstop Kozeal was the team captain last year while Omaha Gross catcher Capece earns the honor for the first time.

Kozeal, a Vanderbilt commit, batted .433 this season. He also was among the Class A leaders in hits (45), runs scored (35), RBIs (33), doubles (11), triples (4) and home runs (5).

Despite those lofty numbers, the Patriots came up just short of a return to the state tournament. Kozeal said that was disappointing but preferred to look at the big picture.

“We had a ton of young kids, and I know they learned a lot along the way,” he said. “Our freshman and sophomore classes are really strong, and I think we’re stacked for the future.”

Kozeal said he felt it was his duty to teach the younger players the right way to play the game.

“All of us seniors wanted to show them the Patriot way to do things,” he said. “We wanted to show them how to fight through adversity, and that’s what we had to do this season.”

Millard South, last year’s Class A runner-up, lost five one-run games down the stretch — including one against eventual state champion Lincoln East. A loss to unranked Omaha Burke in districts sealed their fate as the Patriots missed state for the first time since 2008.

“We lost a lot of really close games, but those things can happen,” Kozeal said. “It’s hard for young players to understand how hard it is to win at this high level.”

Kozeal said teaching those players how to do things “the right way” extends well beyond games and practices.

“We tried to show them everything, including how to take care of the field after games,” he said. “It was a big learning curve this year and I’m proud of the way the guys fought to the end.”

With the help of Creighton signee Capece, Gross showed similar fight in Class B. The Cougars reached the state tourney and bounced back from a first-round loss to Beatrice to win three straight before their season ended in a 3-2 loss against eventual champion Elkhorn North.

The senior catcher batted .521 and finished with 38 hits, 25 RBIs, 14 doubles and five home runs. His batting average this season is the third highest in school history, with his .526 from last year leading the way.

“Connor is one of the top players to ever play at Gross,” coach Jim Hempel said. “He’ll leave the school as either the leader or in the top three of seven hitting categories.”

Capece, who allowed only two stolen bases and picked off eight runners this season, also saw double duty as the Cougars’ closer. It wasn’t unusual for him to catch six innings and then move to the mound to close out the game.

He finished with a 1.08 ERA in 19 1/3 innings, winning three games and saving three.

“It was tough to balance doing both,” he said. “When the coaches needed me, I was ready to do whatever I could to help the team.”

It’s that versatility that led him down the collegiate path to Creighton.

“They’re going to give me the opportunity to pitch and catch, and not a lot of teams were willing to do that,” he said. “I love catching more but I still like to pitch.”

Capece said he was fairly certain that he won’t be called on to do both in the same game at the collegiate level.

“Hopefully I won’t be doing that,” he said. “But if they needed me to do it, I probably would.”

Capece added that he was proud of what the Cougars accomplished this season, finishing one win short of the championship game. Gross won its last state title in 2010.

“It was pretty remarkable,” he said. “We exceeded all expectations and all of our hard work paid off, though it was pretty tough coming up one run short.”

The catcher said this year’s 18-8 season was a positive, not just for the team but the entire school.

“I think the success we’ve had the last two years really put us on the map,” he said. “We made state last year and got there again, and I think the guys who will be back next season will make another run.”

While Capece is ready to play for Bluejays’ coach Ed Servais, Kozeal has his sights set on Vanderbilt. Commodores coach Tim Corbin was a spectator at an early-season Patriots game.

“Seeing coach Corbin at a game was pretty special,” he said. “I’m looking forward to my time at Vanderbilt.”

Kozeal said he’ll always remember playing for Millard South coach Greg Geary, who has guided the Patriots to the Class A final four times since 2018.

“I love him and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with the program,” he said. “He does things the right way and that’s something I’ll never forget.”

