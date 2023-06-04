Lincoln East and Millard West finished 1-2 in Class A this season, and that success is reflected in this year’s All-Nebraska team.

Nearly half of the 14-member squad played either for the state-champion Spartans or the runner-up Wildcats. Three players from each team earned the honor, though none are repeat selections from last year.

Representing East are pitcher Carter Mick, catcher Jeter Worthley and infielder AJ Evasco. Millard West’s first-team members are pitcher Drew Deremer and infielders Nick Venteicher and Tyson Lewis.

“Both teams were really solid,” Wildcats coach Steve Frey said. “I think the championship game showed that.”

The Spartans, who only had three seniors on their roster, prevailed 3-2 in 10 innings. East earned its first state title while becoming the first Lincoln school since 1977 to take home the championship.

“Their kids made the plays when it counted,” Frey said. “It was a tough loss but a great game and a great atmosphere.”

Repeat first-team selections are Cam Kozeal of Millard South, Kale Fountain of Norris, Eli Small of Elkhorn South and Tucker Timmerman of Beatrice. Kozeal, Fountain and Small all made the team for the third time.

Also on the first team are Connor Capece of Omaha Gross, Colin Nowaczyk of Elkhorn North, Max Buettenback of Lincoln Southeast and Cole Eaton of Elkhorn South.

Nominations by coaches and observations by World-Herald sportswriters determine the honor teams.

Mick helped anchor the East pitching staff. The junior left-hander was 7-1 with a 1.47 ERA and a Class A-leading 72 strikeouts.

He pitched six innings in the championship game, holding Millard West to two runs and five hits.

Worthley, the only sophomore on the first team, batted .344 and scored 39 runs. The Michigan commit played catcher for the Spartans but made the first team as a utility player.

Evasco, who played first base for East, batted .355 with 39 hits and 33 RBIs. The Kansas State pledge led the state in triples with 10 and also had eight doubles.

“It was a great season for us, especially being as young as we were,” Evasco said. “To win it this year was a little surprising because there was a feeling that we were a year ahead of schedule.”

Deremer, an Iowa pledge, was the Wildcats’ ace with seven wins. He pitched 42 innings and had an ERA of 1.48.

Venteicher, who played third base and also pitched for the Wildcats, made the first team as a designated hitter. The Creighton recruit batted .366 out of the leadoff spot had 45 hits and scored 41 runs and also had a 0.89 ERA with five saves.

Lewis, who played last year for Class B Platte Valley, made the most of his first season with the Wildcats. The Arkansas pledge was third in Class A with a .460 average and led the state in hits (58) and stolen bases (41).

Kozeal, a co-captain on the first team, had another outstanding season for the Patriots. The Vanderbilt signee batted .433 and was among the Class A leaders in most hitting categories.

Fountain, a junior third baseman for the Titans, has made the first team each of his three varsity seasons. The LSU pledge batted .450 for the Class B runners-up had 37 RBIs and led Class B in runs scored with 43.

Small, a Kentucky recruit, batted .406 for the Storm. He had 39 hits and 27 RBIs to earn a spot on the first team for the third straight year.

Timmerman, a Nebraska signee, was a two-way threat for the Class B Orangemen. He batted .413 – including 14 doubles – and struck out 73 with a 0.69 ERA.

Capece, the other co-captain, will play collegiately at Creighton. He batted .521 as the Cougars’ catcher – and top relief pitcher -- and was among the Class B leaders in several hitting categories.

Nowaczyk was a key reason why the Wolves were able to repeat as Class B champs. He batted .322 and went 9-0 on the mound and got the win in the 2-1 victory over Norris in the championship game.

Buettenback, a Nebraska signee, batted a Class A-leading .486 for Southeast. He helped the Knights finish 18-11 while coming up one win short of state, losing to Millard West in a district final.

Eaton, who will play collegiately at Tennessee, batted .342 for the Storm. He had 38 hits and 27 RBIs for Elkhorn South, which reached the Class A semifinals of the state tournament.

FIRST TEAM

* — indicates honorary captain

Drew Deremer

Millard West • Pitcher • Senior • 7-0

Carter Mick

Lincoln East • Pitcher • Junior • 7-1

Colin Nowaczyk

Elkhorn North • Pitcher • Junior • 9-0

Tucker Timmerman

Beatrice • Pitcher/Infielder • Senior • 3-2/.413

Tyson Lewis

Millard West • Infielder • Junior • .460

AJ Evasco

Lincoln East • Infielder • Junior • .355

*Cam Kozeal

Millard South • Infielder • Senior • .433

Kale Fountain

Norris • Infielder • Junior • .450

*Connor Capece

Omaha Gross • Catcher • Senior • .521

Nick Venteicher

Millard West • Designated Hitter • Junior • .366

Max Buettenback

Lincoln Southeast • Outfielder • Senior • .486

Eli Small

Elkhorn South • Outfielder • Senior • .406

Cole Eaton

Elkhorn South • Outfielder • Senior • .342

Jeter Worthley

Lincoln East • Utility • Sophomore • .344

* * *

SECOND TEAM ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

P — Brice Wallar, Papillion-LVS, Senior, 6-0

P — Paul Shortridge, Lincoln East, Junior, 10-1

P — Kaizer Papenhagen, Norris, Senior, 9-0

P — Ryan Harrahill, Elkhorn North, Senior, 7-0

P/OF — Skylar Graham, Gretna, Senior, 4-1/.330

INF — Joe Connolly, Omaha Skutt, Senior, .393

INF — Trent Barry, Wahoo, Senior, .542

INF — Grant Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior, .389

INF — Mason Wisnieski, Malcolm, Sophomore, .556

C — Korey Cozad, Millard West, Senior, .311

DH — Will Jesske, Lincoln Southeast, Senior, .404

OF — Chris Thiessen, Elkhorn North, Junior, .448

OF — Peyton Moore, Millard West, Senior, .324

UTIL — Drew Grego, Bellevue West, Sophomore, .419

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004